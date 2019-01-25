Gilad Atzmon on how Jewish culture and Religion effects the conflict in Israel/Palestine.

Gilad Atzmon comes from the aristocracy of Right Wing Zionism in Israel/Palestine where he grew up before deciding to move to England in order to pursue his musical career that would see him become the greatest living Jazz saxophonist in the eyes very many people across the globe. He is also a political philosopher who deals with such issues as the importance of civic nationalism, the dangers of identity politics, the need for Classical Liberal attitudes towards free speech and historical understanding. He is also an expert on Zionism.



One of the major problems with Palestinian solidarity campaigns is their refusal to discuss how Jewish culture and Religion impacts on the conflict (though I am not sure it is a conflict at this stage), and we find this particularly strongly with the indigenous Palestinians themselves who are terrified of being labeled as "anti-Semites" (of course whatever they do or don't do they will get labeled as such by their bitter enemies).



Finding though a just and lasting peace for everyone involved in the situation though will have to involve changes being made in Jewish culture and Religion. Changes which will bring immense benefits to Jews themselves (as I said before contemporary support for Zionist colonialism among the Goyim is NEVER about love and concern for Jewish people).



The beginning of this video is in German but do not worry, Gilad's speech where he lays out the central problems is in English.



[video=youtube;MlvaN2c-Oto]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlvaN2c-Oto[/video]