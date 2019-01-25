Gilad Atzmon on how Jewish culture and Religion effects the conflict in Israel/Palestine.

Gilad Atzmon comes from the aristocracy of Right Wing Zionism in Israel/Palestine where he grew up before deciding to move to England in order to pursue his musical career that would see him become the greatest living Jazz saxophonist in the eyes very many people across the globe. He is also a political philosopher who deals with such issues as the importance of civic nationalism, the dangers of identity politics, the need for Classical Liberal attitudes towards free speech and historical understanding. He is also an expert on Zionism.

One of the major problems with Palestinian solidarity campaigns is their refusal to discuss how Jewish culture and Religion impacts on the conflict (though I am not sure it is a conflict at this stage), and we find this particularly strongly with the indigenous Palestinians themselves who are terrified of being labeled as "anti-Semites" (of course whatever they do or don't do they will get labeled as such by their bitter enemies).

Finding though a just and lasting peace for everyone involved in the situation though will have to involve changes being made in Jewish culture and Religion. Changes which will bring immense benefits to Jews themselves (as I said before contemporary support for Zionist colonialism among the Goyim is NEVER about love and concern for Jewish people).

The beginning of this video is in German but do not worry, Gilad's speech where he lays out the central problems is in English.

[video=youtube;MlvaN2c-Oto]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlvaN2c-Oto[/video]
 


It's terrible that this thread has been ignored.
 
There is no doubt that religion plays a role in this conflict, and in the US's support for it (especially on the GOP side). Christian Evangelicals tend to put more emphasis on the Old Testament and its warlike passages about "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth". As the Old Testament largely overlaps with the Torah, these are more or less some of the same passages that motivate rightwing Jewish fundamentalists too. The Talmud most also share some of the blame, particularly the passages on how the "goyim" (gentiles) should be treated.
 
The thing is that Zionism as an ideology is basically dead. What we have now is basically Jewish Supremacism.

I think it is very wrong to call roc_ a Zionist.
 
