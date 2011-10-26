Glenanne Gang - the legacy.

P

Pat Mc Larnon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 8, 2006
Messages
5,570
At a meeting for victims from all sides of the conflict held at the Conway Mill in West Belfast spokesperson for FAIR (Mad) Willie Frazer engineered a walk in order to grab a little bit of attention.
Frazer, a failed election candidate on a number of occasions, caused consternation and embarrassment for a number of unionists in the audience.
Despite the recognition that the meeting was called to represent those who had been bereaved at the hands of Republicans, Loyalists /British Forces, Frazer clearly lies in claiming that the meeting was aimed at lumping all the blame solely on to the British side.

The FAIR site, which represents members of the British Forces Glenanne Gang has been a source of lies and disinformation for many years. It was therefore no surprise that this malignant individual would attempt to undermine an initiative to bring families together.
 


P

Portstewart

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2010
Messages
4,121
SF people really should take a step back and have a good long hard look at themselves and their party before accusing anyone of 'lies' and 'disinformation'........
 
C

Castle Ray

Great, another Willie Fraser thread interspersed amongst the many other anti-unionist or Orange Order threads. Republican Politics is soooooo stimulating. :roll:
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,666
Pat Mc Larnon said:
At a meeting for victims from all sides of the conflict held at the Conway Mill in West Belfast spokesperson for FAIR (Mad) Willie Frazer engineered a walk in order to grab a little bit of attention.
Frazer, a failed election candidate on a number of occasions, caused consternation and embarrassment for a number of unionists in the audience.
Despite the recognition that the meeting was called to represent those who had been bereaved at the hands of Republicans, Loyalists /British Forces, Frazer clearly lies in claiming that the meeting was aimed at lumping all the blame solely on to the British side.

The FAIR site, which represents members of the British Forces Glenanne Gang has been a source of lies and disinformation for many years. It was therefore no surprise that this malignant individual would attempt to undermine an initiative to bring families together.
Click to expand...
Willy's pure amateur . The Finucanes from No. 10 Downing Street. Now that was a walkout.
 
V

vinoboy

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2010
Messages
10,792
Well it was a recent anniversary of Shankill Bombing carried out by Pat's crew in Ardoyne ,sure he could talk about a few bereavements caused by Ardoyne PIRA murder gang with his oul pal Eddie Copeland .
 
S

SeamusNapoleon

Wee Willie was profiled in the Examiner yesterday in a 'Why you shouldn't vote for McGuinness' piece.
I must say, it was part of a two-part piece with 'Why you should...' input as well.

No mention of the darker aspects of Frazer's past, his connections with undesirables etc.
I found it a bit disconcerting and exemplary of pretty lazy journalism.
Surely they could have got a cleaner unionist who opposes McGuinness running - personally, I thought it'd be the least of their interests what happens in a 'foreign country' anyway, but there you go.
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
11,875
Pat Mc Larnon said:
At a meeting for victims from all sides of the conflict held at the Conway Mill in West Belfast spokesperson for FAIR (Mad) Willie Frazer engineered a walk in order to grab a little bit of attention.
Frazer, a failed election candidate on a number of occasions, caused consternation and embarrassment for a number of unionists in the audience.
Despite the recognition that the meeting was called to represent those who had been bereaved at the hands of Republicans, Loyalists /British Forces, Frazer clearly lies in claiming that the meeting was aimed at lumping all the blame solely on to the British side.

The FAIR site, which represents members of the British Forces Glenanne Gang has been a source of lies and disinformation for many years. It was therefore no surprise that this malignant individual would attempt to undermine an initiative to bring families together.
Click to expand...
Houl on a mo'.

If Republicans are as genocidal as Wilie claims, how come he was in Conway Mill?

It certainly wasn't courage
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
11,875
SeamusNapoleon said:
Wee Willie was profiled in the Examiner yesterday in a 'Why you shouldn't vote for McGuinness' piece.
I must say, it was part of a two-part piece with 'Why you should...' input as well.

No mention of the darker aspects of Frazer's past, his connections with undesirables etc.
I found it a bit disconcerting and exemplary of pretty lazy journalism.
Surely they could have got a cleaner unionist who opposes McGuinness running - personally, I thought it'd be the least of their interests what happens in a 'foreign country' anyway, but there you go.
Click to expand...
In fact, the security forces that Willie so loves, had him down as a dodgy character of the loyalist bent. So much so that that was why they refused him a PPW.

He's a kind of cross between George Seawright and Bambie.
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
11,875
James Burns' bedtime said:
Imagine the uproar if every Unionist on this website undertook a campaign to personally attack and belittle the wife of Pat Finucane for no other reason than she wanted to get to the truth about a family member's death.....

We could make slurs about her mental health, links to paramilitaries, cheap publicity-seeking, etc - but that's the kind of behaviour only an immoral scumbag would engage in.

Though the rumour about her and her dead husband's brother does seem to have some substance to it.....
Click to expand...
Frazier is on record as saying that no loyalist should ever have served time for what they did.

Would you support him in his assertion?
 
picador

picador

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2009
Messages
20,659
Oh look, BC back again masqerading as JBB
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
11,875
Cruimh said:
Link or other proof ? Or is this something your "friend" told you ?
Click to expand...
Google it.

You know how to Google Cruimh? Just type in the words and go
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
11,875
Cruimh said:
Manners were put on PSF ......

Click to expand...
Yeah, but not only do they not recognise the demise of the RUC, they clearly deny the metric system.
 
C

Castle Ray

eskrimador said:
Frazier is on record as saying that no loyalist should ever have served time for what they did.

Would you support him in his assertion?
Click to expand...
Pat Finucane tried his best that to make sure no IRA man served time regardless of what they did. Just about everyone I've heard in republican circles thinks no republican should have served time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top