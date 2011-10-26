Glenanne Gang - the legacy.

Imagine the uproar if every Unionist on this website undertook a campaign to personally attack and belittle the wife of Pat Finucane for no other reason than she wanted to get to the truth about a family member's death.....



We could make slurs about her mental health, links to paramilitaries, cheap publicity-seeking, etc - but that's the kind of behaviour only an immoral scumbag would engage in.



Though the rumour about her and her dead husband's brother does seem to have some substance to it.....