Glenanne Gang - the legacy.

Pat Mc Larnon
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2006
- Messages
- 5,570
At a meeting for victims from all sides of the conflict held at the Conway Mill in West Belfast spokesperson for FAIR (Mad) Willie Frazer engineered a walk in order to grab a little bit of attention.
Frazer, a failed election candidate on a number of occasions, caused consternation and embarrassment for a number of unionists in the audience.
Despite the recognition that the meeting was called to represent those who had been bereaved at the hands of Republicans, Loyalists /British Forces, Frazer clearly lies in claiming that the meeting was aimed at lumping all the blame solely on to the British side.
The FAIR site, which represents members of the British Forces Glenanne Gang has been a source of lies and disinformation for many years. It was therefore no surprise that this malignant individual would attempt to undermine an initiative to bring families together.
Frazer, a failed election candidate on a number of occasions, caused consternation and embarrassment for a number of unionists in the audience.
Despite the recognition that the meeting was called to represent those who had been bereaved at the hands of Republicans, Loyalists /British Forces, Frazer clearly lies in claiming that the meeting was aimed at lumping all the blame solely on to the British side.
The FAIR site, which represents members of the British Forces Glenanne Gang has been a source of lies and disinformation for many years. It was therefore no surprise that this malignant individual would attempt to undermine an initiative to bring families together.