Global Deities Under Pressure: City Analysts downgrade Jesus Inc, Yahweh Limited and Allah Plc

Just listening to the BBC Radio News there on this beautifully sunlit godless morning... news announcer burbling that after 3 months of no baptism, funerals, weddings in churches guidelines and restrictions from the civil and very secular authorities to the various deities and their followers around the island next door to ours is that there should only be one route into religious buildings and one route out- one would have thought that was fairly obvious to the guest of honour at any funeral if they are thinking about much at all there in the box.



Further guidance says that there should be 'no kissing of devotional objects or sharing of common facilities' (I suspect the latter means water fonts).



I suppose in reflecting on the chilling effect in the god-markets of these restrictions we can also reflect on the fact that the churches have been empty, many a little bawling heathen has had to proceed as noisily as usual while not being under the protection of one or other of the FMCG-Religion sector's corporates.



Long term analytical comment may be expected around alternative forms of hedging against global pandemics as consumers in the main seemed to sign up to Netflix rather than the online church, mosque, synagogue.



Many analysts are leaning on the negative side, few 'hold' recommendations across the god sector in general, footfall and volume issues expected and the city appears to favour a slight 'sell' overall on frantic desert nuttery as a solution to global issues.



Next week we cover the 'buy' side recommendations.



Edit: If any of the mods feel this should be in 'Economics' or 'Finance' I'm more than happy to acquiesce in that view.