Global demographic decline - what does it mean?

news.sky.com

Spain's population to halve and Nigeria to be dominant global power within 80 years, report predicts

As working age populations decline in developed countries, more liberal immigration systems could become a necessity.
www.bbc.com

The nations with big (and small) population issues

A look at seven countries facing dramatic population changes - and how they are tackling the problem.
The above story points to how the global population will decline soon. Countries like Japan, Spain, Italy etc are set to see their populations half by the end of the century. The lack of youth will also mean that pensions will not be as we know them today. Some problems like housing should be resolved however. Africa is one of the few places expected to increase its population. Will it get it’s act together and finally do something and be the global motor of 2100?

I see the western “pension era” being replaced with something else. Will global power change ? The USA only has 330m people but still dominates the planet, as did the small island of the UK, so maybe population number isn’t important?
 


Africa is the big exception.

Some estimates say Africa could nearly triple its population this century.

There is likely to be a huge wave of migration from Africa into the regions which are losing population, primarily Europe.
 
It absolutely does not point to a global decline. It points to 8.8 billion by 2100. That's a 13% increase on today. It's not a bad thing we're beginning to slow down, we've doubled the population in 40 years.

There are too many humans on the planet already. Food supplies are under threat, the impacts on the environment are increasing. A decrease would be a net positive.
 
Europe and Japan would be a lot more pleasant if they went back to 1900 levels. Young families would have a better accommodation choices and wouldn't have to follow the stupid trend of starting families late 30's and 40's
 
Sync said:
It absolutely does not point to a global decline. It points to 8.8 billion by 2100. That's a 13% increase on today. It's not a bad thing we're beginning to slow down, we've doubled the population in 40 years.

There are too many humans on the planet already. Food supplies are under threat, the impacts on the environment are increasing. A decrease would be a net positive.
They were saying that 50 years ago too!:)
 
