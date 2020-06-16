Global demographic decline - what does it mean?

Spain's population to halve and Nigeria to be dominant global power within 80 years, report predicts As working age populations decline in developed countries, more liberal immigration systems could become a necessity.

The nations with big (and small) population issues A look at seven countries facing dramatic population changes - and how they are tackling the problem.

The above story points to how the global population will decline soon. Countries like Japan, Spain, Italy etc are set to see their populations half by the end of the century. The lack of youth will also mean that pensions will not be as we know them today. Some problems like housing should be resolved however. Africa is one of the few places expected to increase its population. Will it get it’s act together and finally do something and be the global motor of 2100?I see the western “pension era” being replaced with something else. Will global power change ? The USA only has 330m people but still dominates the planet, as did the small island of the UK, so maybe population number isn’t important?