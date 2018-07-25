Global Heat Wave: Is This The New Climate Change Normal?:









In June 1976, there was a heatwave over north-west Europe. This map (from Berkeley Earth, an independent monitor of global temperature) shows the maximum temperatures experienced above the average:Here is the equivalent map from 2018:The difference is significant - the areas of the earth's surface in 2018 is much larger, compared to a baseline of expectation 1950-1981. Not only is NW Europe but large areas of North America, Asia, Africa and the Far East are experiencing higher than expected temperatures.Countries as far apart as Sweden, Greece, the United States, Iran, Russia, China, Korea and Japan have seen extremes of weather not experienced in living memory. As we seem to have ourselves, with farmers forced to use winter feed for their cattle, and many crops becoming stunted in the heat.Is this climate change? It is certainly unprecedented, but climate extremes can happen at any time, and (as we can see from 1976) heat waves did happen before. But are they becoming more frequent and more widespread? The answer is "probably yes".Here is the last International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report (2014):Likely here means >66% probability. This was based on data from before 2015, but a new IPCC Report is due this year, and may up the "Likely" to "Very Likely", which is >90%.At a commonsense level, it is plain that we cannot double the amount of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with having an effect on climate, and thereby on weather. Heat waves will not happen every year - but will become more frequent. This is not a "new normal" in the sense of a "new average", but a "new extreme" that will happen more often, as we will also be more likely to have storms of higher intensity and winter floods.Some headlines from around the world:The paper at the link relates heat wave frequency with keeping global average temperatures below 2C.