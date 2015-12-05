Global warming - Implications for Ireland

The debate on the implications for Ireland of global warming has been in the media as a result of the Paris conference.

Some people say that just one of the decisions that has to be made is that Ireland shuts down its beef production and converts the land to forestry.

What are the views of the people on Politics.ie on this proposal?
 


This government has no interest in climate change and making decisions in an effort to mitigate against it.

Create the impression with a Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill that you are doing your bit, ensure it has no teeth (no binding targets, powerless Climate Change Advisory Committee) and bingo ....
 
A bunch of corrupt knacker politicians and government bought and paid for scientists wants us all to become veggies , they can f22k off
 
might further persuade many beef farmers to plant their land in trees , forestry income is tax free and there is more to be earned from it than producing beef even without the tax incentive
 
It's a very current topic for discussion, and really deserves the current status, rather than putting it into the "environment" box, it could just as easily go into "economy" given the economic implication of climate change, or "justice" when you consider that the countries that will suffer the most contribute the least to climate change, or "health and social affairs" the implications to both being obvious.
 
“The reality of the situation is this: Ireland will be one of only four EU countries that will not meet their 2020 emissions targets, and it will be a big ask to meet our 2030 requirements. The problem isn’t that emissions targets are ‘too ambitious’, the problem is that this Government aren’t ambitious enough. This bill is testament to that.” Green Party Spokesperson for the Environment Malcolm Noonan.

It's embarrassing. :oops:
 
The biggest threat to Ireland is the loopers who want to tax our industries to death because of this alarmism. The government should fight tooth and nail against every new initiative that the international green brigade dream up.
 
So your a farmer now are you ?:roll:
 
Implications for Ireland are lovely fuel levies that they can piss away on stuff that it wasn't intended for...
 
Indeed. :)

 
so what we are a fart in the can country .We are producing less anyways since the tiger economy crashed
 
Yeah, its embarrassing when it comes from someone whose is qualified in graphic design.

How much impact will Ireland's carbon emissions will have on the global temperature increase. The reality is fu.ck all to none.
 
I will believe we are serious about it when we stop farting about with wind power and start building proper nuclear power stations capable of providing the real energy demands of society.
Until then its an issue for greenies only.
 
While I generally dismiss clowns who post childish cartoons (or for that matter, graphics taken from dodgy websites) as a response to a point made, I tend to understand what point is being made in the cartoons. With this cartoon though I have no idea what point you're trying to make.

Are you claiming that dinosaurs were responsible for climate the climate changing during their time?

Why is one of the dinosaurs holding a sign about climate change when there are others running away from an erupting volcano? Are you then saying that volcanic eruptions are caused by human actions?
 
Loada bollocks.

Asking people's opinions on a proposal that "Some people say" might happen is as stupid as you can get. A proposal that has not been made, and never will.

Ireland will just have to adjust for international agreements it makes. It will not suit us either to defy international treaties and suffer sanctions to our exports. It's just one more sore of international negotiations.

Get this shyte to the zoo.
 
