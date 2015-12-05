Global warming - Implications for Ireland

shiel said: The debate on the implications for Ireland of global warming has been in the media as a result of the Paris conference.



Some people say that just one of the decisions that has to be made is that Ireland shuts down its beef production and converts the land to forestry.



Loada bollocks.Asking people's opinions on a proposal that "Some people say" might happen is as stupid as you can get. A proposal that has not been made, and never will.Ireland will just have to adjust for international agreements it makes. It will not suit us either to defy international treaties and suffer sanctions to our exports. It's just one more sore of international negotiations.Get this shyte to the zoo.