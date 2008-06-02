Gluaiseacht na nGaelscoileanna

alexo said: Tá brón orm faoi mo chuid gaeilge.



Tá mé ar an coiste bhunaithe do Gaelscoil Ros-Eo (Rush) i mBAC. Bhí ar chead crinniu ar 20 Mean Fomhar 2007 agus beidh Gaelscoil Ros-Eo oscailte ar 1 Mean Fomhar 2008. Ta 20+ paiste againn agus tá gach rud ag dul go breá. Tá nios mó na 25 paistí nua clairithe do 2010. Agus chuala go mbeidh gaelscoil eile oscailte i Lusca (Lusk) sa 2009.

Maith sibh! Bhíos i dteagmháil le duine ar an gcoiste do an cheann do Baile an Tirialaigh (Tyrellstown) ach níl aon páistí agam so mar sin ní féidir liom morán rudaí a dhéanamh.Chuaigh Pádraig O' Cuanacháin timpeall ag cnag ar doirse nuair a bhí sé mar an Timire do Gaelscoileanna Teo. do cúige Mumhan 'sna hochtoidí ach ní dóigh liom go tharlaíonn sé sin fós, ar tharlaíonn?: