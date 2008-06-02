Gluaiseacht na nGaelscoileanna

DJP
Ba chóir go mbeadh snaithe ar an suíomh seo do fhorbairtí nua ó thaobh fás gluaiseacht na gaelscoileanna de.
Mar sin táim ag tosnú an snaithe seo.
Tá an t-alt seo sa Castleknock Gazette an tseachtain seo:
Gaelscoil proposals
A NEW Gaelscoil has been proposed for Tyrellstown/Hollystown for 2009.
Over 30 people attended a recent public meeting in the Park Plaza Hotel to discuss the possibility of setting up the new school.
As a result of the interest shown at the public meeting and in the run-up to it, a Coiste Bunaithe (Founding Committee) will be set up to work towards the founding of a Gaelscoil with a provisional opening date of September 2009.
"There has been a huge amount of development in the Dublin 15 area, Tyrellstown/Hollystown in particular. Having received a number of enquiries from people, there is clearly a demand for a Gaelscoil. The recent public meeting in the Park Plaza Hotel was very well attended," said development officer for Gaelscoileanna Teo., Seán O' hAdmaill.
"With the help of the local community we will, hopefully, have a new Gaelscoil in Tyrellstown/Hollystown by September 2009," he said.
Agus bhí an t-alt seo sa Southside People i mBaile Átha Cliath cúpla seachtaine ó shin:
Meeting called to discuss Irish school in Crumlin
A PUBLIC meeting has been called to discuss the possibility of establishing a Gaelscoil for the Crumlin and Walkinstown area.
Recent years have witnessed a dramatic increase in the growth of gaelscoileanna (Irish-medium primary schools) as more parents hope to have their children educated through the medium of Irish.
Gaelscoileanna Teo is the national co-ordinating body for schools teaching through the medium of Irish. It helps parents and local groups to set up new schools and supports those already established.
Seán Ó hAdhmaill, development officer for the organisation said: "We see Crumlin/Walkinstown as a priority area for the development of Irish-medium education in South Dublin.
"We are working diligently to provide Irish-medium education to as many people as possible in the community."
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 20 at 7.30 in Good Counsel GAA clubhouse.
For further information tel Seán Ó hAdmhaill on 4773156 or email sean@gaelscoileanna.ie.
CRÍOCH
