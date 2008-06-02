Gluaiseacht na nGaelscoileanna

DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
Ba chóir go mbeadh snaithe ar an suíomh seo do fhorbairtí nua ó thaobh fás gluaiseacht na gaelscoileanna de.

Mar sin táim ag tosnú an snaithe seo.

Tá an t-alt seo sa Castleknock Gazette an tseachtain seo:


Gaelscoil proposals

A NEW Gaelscoil has been proposed for Tyrellstown/Hollystown for 2009.
Over 30 people attended a recent public meeting in the Park Plaza Hotel to discuss the possibility of setting up the new school.
As a result of the interest shown at the public meeting and in the run-up to it, a Coiste Bunaithe (Founding Committee) will be set up to work towards the founding of a Gaelscoil with a provisional opening date of September 2009.
"There has been a huge amount of development in the Dublin 15 area, Tyrellstown/Hollystown in particular. Having received a number of enquiries from people, there is clearly a demand for a Gaelscoil. The recent public meeting in the Park Plaza Hotel was very well attended," said development officer for Gaelscoileanna Teo., Seán O' hAdmaill.
"With the help of the local community we will, hopefully, have a new Gaelscoil in Tyrellstown/Hollystown by September 2009," he said.



Agus bhí an t-alt seo sa Southside People i mBaile Átha Cliath cúpla seachtaine ó shin:

Meeting called to discuss Irish school in Crumlin

A PUBLIC meeting has been called to discuss the possibility of establishing a Gaelscoil for the Crumlin and Walkinstown area.
Recent years have witnessed a dramatic increase in the growth of gaelscoileanna (Irish-medium primary schools) as more parents hope to have their children educated through the medium of Irish.
Gaelscoileanna Teo is the national co-ordinating body for schools teaching through the medium of Irish. It helps parents and local groups to set up new schools and supports those already established.
Seán Ó hAdhmaill, development officer for the organisation said: "We see Crumlin/Walkinstown as a priority area for the development of Irish-medium education in South Dublin.
"We are working diligently to provide Irish-medium education to as many people as possible in the community."
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 20 at 7.30 in Good Counsel GAA clubhouse.
For further information tel Seán Ó hAdmhaill on 4773156 or email sean@gaelscoileanna.ie.

CRÍOCH
 
Last edited by a moderator:


DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
Tá brón orm ach níl na altanna seo le feiceáil ar an tidirlíon.

Beidh sé go maith do dhaoine gan a lán Gaeilge altanna faoi cur chun cinn na teanga a léamh afách.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
C

Cúchonnacht

Active member
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
192
Darren Mac an Phríora said:
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 20 at 7.30 in Good Counsel GAA clubhouse.
For further information tel Seán Ó hAdmhaill on 4773156 or email sean@gaelscoileanna.ie.
CRÍOCH
Click to expand...
Nach mbíonn/mbíodh an Gael óg seo ó Na Gaeil Óga páirteach ar an tsuíomh seo?

Feirsteach nach ea?
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
Cúchonnacht said:
Darren Mac an Phríora":6thtfv28] [i]The meeting will be held on Tuesday said:
sean@gaelscoileanna.ie[/email].[/i]
CRÍOCH
Click to expand...
Nach mbíonn/mbíodh an Gael óg seo ó Na Gaeil Óga páirteach ar an tsuíomh seo?

Feirsteach nach ea?[/quote:6thtfv28]

Déarfainn gur an duine céanna atá ann gan amhras. Ach níl sé sa grúpa sin a thuilleadh. Tá sé ró-shean anois.

Is féidir libh agallamh le Seán O' hAdmhaill a chloisteáil anseo.
Click to expand...
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
Tá brú an-mhór ar an earnáil oideachais faoi láthair agus mar sin beidh fadhbanna ann maidir le bunú gaelscoileanna nua... bfhédir.

Ach má tá an Rialtas dáirire faoi cur chun cinn na teanga ba chóir go mbeadh siad in ann aitheantas oifigiúil a thabairt do gaelscoileanna nua.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
M

Micilín Muc

Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2007
Messages
20
Micilín Muc said:
An bhfuil scéal ar bith ann mar gheall ar rún an DUP i gcoinne na gaelscoile nua i nDoire?
Click to expand...
Tá cúrsaí ag éirí níos deacra do Ruane anois. An bhfuil sí chomh dona is a chuireann aontachtaithe in iúl?

Caithfidh mé a admháil nach bhfuil cuma rómhaith air má tá sí ag oscailt gaelscoile lá amháin agus ag dúnadh aonaid Ghaeilge i meánscoil sa cheantar céanna an lá dár gcion...
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
D

duine n

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
6,501
Gabh agam as gan rillimintí fada béarla a léamh ...ach an bhfuil an ceart agam a smaoineamh go bhfuil binib idir dreamanna áirithe i dtaobh cheannasaíocht na scoile seo.....agus de bharr tá an Ghaeilge thíos? :| :shock:
 
D

duine n

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
6,501
Ó! Fada amach ceart go leor.

B'fhearr liom go dtarraingeodh na dreamann úd le chéile ar mhaithe leis an Ghaeilge.

Nach bhfuil go leor daoine "neodracha" ó sé bhunscoil le chinntiú go mbeidh aon mheánscoil amháin ann? :?
 
A

alexo

Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2008
Messages
66
Tá brón orm faoi mo chuid gaeilge.

Tá mé ar an coiste bhunaithe do Gaelscoil Ros-Eo (Rush) i mBAC. Bhí ár gcéad crinniu ar 20 Mean Fomhar 2007 agus beidh Gaelscoil Ros-Eo oscailte ar 1 Mean Fomhar 2008. Ta 20+ paiste againn agus tá gach rud ag dul go breá. Tá nios mó na 25 paistí nua clairithe do 2010. Agus chuala go mbeidh gaelscoil eile oscailte i Lusca (Lusk) sa 2009.
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
alexo said:
Tá brón orm faoi mo chuid gaeilge.

Tá mé ar an coiste bhunaithe do Gaelscoil Ros-Eo (Rush) i mBAC. Bhí ar chead crinniu ar 20 Mean Fomhar 2007 agus beidh Gaelscoil Ros-Eo oscailte ar 1 Mean Fomhar 2008. Ta 20+ paiste againn agus tá gach rud ag dul go breá. Tá nios mó na 25 paistí nua clairithe do 2010. Agus chuala go mbeidh gaelscoil eile oscailte i Lusca (Lusk) sa 2009.
Click to expand...
Maith sibh! Bhíos i dteagmháil le duine ar an gcoiste do an cheann do Baile an Tirialaigh (Tyrellstown) ach níl aon páistí agam so mar sin ní féidir liom morán rudaí a dhéanamh.

Chuaigh Pádraig O' Cuanacháin timpeall ag cnag ar doirse nuair a bhí sé mar an Timire do Gaelscoileanna Teo. do cúige Mumhan 'sna hochtoidí ach ní dóigh liom go tharlaíonn sé sin fós, ar tharlaíonn?:
 
A

alexo

Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2008
Messages
66
ní tharlaíonn sé anois. bhuel níl í mo ceantair. Chuir muid posteirí suas agus bhí muid ag Spar agus chuir muid rudai sna nuactain aitiúla. Rinn e muid a lán ruaí mar sin ar fud an blian
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,012
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
B'é an cheann i mBaile an Tirialaigh an dara gaelscoil i mBaile Atha Cliath 15.

An chéad céim eile ná chun aitheantas oifigiúil a fháil.

Agus tar éis é sin b'é an chéad céim eile ná chun gaelcholáiste a bhunú sa cheantair.

Má tá gaelscoil nua ag oscailt i bhur cheantair i 2009 ba chóir díobh breathnú ar gaelcholáiste a bhunú.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top