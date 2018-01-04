Good science news

This could be a general thread for good science news. Fortunately there is quite a lot of good news: of inventions and health cures, discoveries such as an alien stick flying through our solar system, and of deep sea beasties which are so strange they could be alien beings. Etc etc.

Here is one movie which discusses some of the science breakthroughs which happened in 2017:

[video=youtube;tjzzH2xikNA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=tjzzH2xikNA[/video]

Which news item do you like best?
 
One news item not discussed was the possible cure for Huntington's disease, a really major breakthrough. I'll find a link about this later - unless some other p.iester can provide one.
 
Socratus O' Pericles said:
This one is potentially a very good story:

Experimental diabetes drugs show promise for treating Alzheimer's - Business Insider
I would agree with that because I have relatively mild diabetes and too much sugar in the brain causes mental fog, lack of focus and short-term forgetfulness. It can mess with the concept of time.

It has been suggested in the past that Alzheimer's is an extension of diabetes, and it looks like that might well be true.

Avoid Mars Bars and Kit Kats. Etc.
 
There were a couple of very exciting developments in cancer research last year, though none received that much attention in the media.

You get the feeling that they're oh so close, maybe in the next 5-10 years, to treating most cancer patients, with the expectation of curing them.

Here's hoping...
 
Last year scientists in TCD discovered that there is a shared genetic origin between Motor Neurone Disease and Schizophrenia which shows that Schizophrenia is not necessarily an illness of the mind and that some Schizophrenia problems (at least for some people with the illness) are not necessarily "mental health problems" but solely brain problems. :


 
What a great time to be alive with regard to scientific inquiry. The next few decades should be epic, with advances in fields such as quantum computing on the horizon. The past few years have been like living in a science fiction novel.
 
Darren J. Prior said:
Last year scientists in TCD discovered that there is a shared genetic origin between Motor Neurone Disease and Schizophrenia which shows that Schizophrenia is not necessarily an illness of the mind and that some Schizophrenia problems (at least for some people with the illness) are not necessarily "mental health problems" but solely brain problems. :
For decades, I have believed that schizophrenia is a neurological disorder. Some psychiatrists have led us on a wild goose chase there that has not helped patients.
 
Last edited:
A lot of progress has been made on Alzheimers/Dementia. Governments are investing heavily in research due to the crippling healthcare costs in what are becoming epidemic levels of Dementia.

Alzheimer's disease breakthrough as new drug clears toxic proteins from patients' brains | The Independent

If anyone has ever experienced it in the family they will tell you what a disgusting horrible disease it is, not just for the sufferer but also for the family and friends

Any progress is to be widely welcomed
 
It'll amount to nothing if health services are privatized, which FG are doing their best to make reality here. Poor people will die and the rich will benefit, and both deserve it. This is the FG way.
 
Calculusmadeeasy said:
There was an interview on the wireless recently with a woman whose hubby suffers from this terrible affliction.

They had some egghead on as well discussing this potential cure:

https://qz.com/1152889/an-early-clinical-trial-shows-that-huntingtons-disease-can-be-treated-with-synthetic-dna/

Now, researchers from University College London report they’ve found a way to reverse the effect of this genetic defect—or at least slow it down—through an injection of synthetic DNA.
It would help if you mentioned the name of the affliction. Your post came straight after one on Alzheimers, and I realised your post was about Huntington's only after I read the link.

It's good news though.
 
mr_anderson said:
One particular form of blindness can now be cured by a single (albeit expensive) injection.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jan/03/us-drug-firm-offers-cure-for-blindness-at-425000-an-eye

I find this absolutely stunning.
To think of all the people throughout history who could not see because of this affliction, whereas now a cure only takes one injection.
The cost of the drug is staggering. I am glad they have reduced the price!

Retinal disease can be caused by diabetes but this drug won't cure it as it is only for people with a DNA problem. Whoever can enable the retina to restore itself after damage caused by diabetes (or anything else) will make a fortune.

I am sure it will happen - just not sure when.
 
gracethepirate said:
I would agree with that because I have relatively mild diabetes and too much sugar in the brain causes mental fog, lack of focus and short-term forgetfulness. It can mess with the concept of time.

It has been suggested in the past that Alzheimer's is an extension of diabetes, and it looks like that might well be true.

Avoid Mars Bars and Kit Kats. Etc.
Very good news here on a very common type of Diabetes
https://www.nhs.uk/news/diabetes/radical-low-calorie-diet-may-help-reverse-type-2-diabetes/
'Radical' low-calorie diet may help reverse type 2 diabetes

"Radical diet can reverse type 2 diabetes," reports The Guardian.

This follows a trial of an intensive weight loss programme for overweight and obese people with type 2 diabetes, conducted at GP surgeries in Scotland and Tyneside. People were randomised to follow either the Counterweight Plus weight loss programme or standard care for 12 months.

Counterweight Plus is a low-calorie diet plan that involves an initial phase of consuming around 850 calories a day for 3 to 5 months. This is followed by a 2- to 8-week period where calorie intake is slowly increased. Participants are then encouraged to attend monthly advice meetings, with the aim of maintaining their weight loss.

People on the Counterweight Plan lost 10kg on average, with around a quarter achieving the target of losing 15kg or more. Half went into diabetes remission  defined as normal blood glucose control  compared with only a handful in the standard care group.
 
