Government Minister apologizes to Sir Roger Scruton over wrongful dismissal.

parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,330
So a British government minister has apologized to Sir Roger Scruton who was dismissed from a government Committee some months ago. James Brokenshire said Sir Roger had been unjustly dismissed based on a misleading report of his comments.

It had been alleged that Sir Roger made anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks.

Sir Roger said the dismissal could have potentially destroyed his career, identity and personality. Now he is vindicated, but only after having been put through a lot of suffering. The New Statesman, which misreported his remarks, has also apologized to him. He said there has been a "witch-hunt of people of the right".
This kind of witch-hunting of people on the right is something which is getting worse in our societies
Click to expand...
James Brokenshire apologises to Sir Roger Scruton over sacking
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,711
Its part of the witch-hunt against phony "anti semitism" in the UK.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
30,329
Twitter
No
'Sir' Roger Scruton? Nice one, Rog. Did he get away with the whole taking money from Japanese tobacco companies thing while pretending to write balanced pieces for the right wing press on the subject?

'Sir'. That must have been a desperate year.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
7,468
Twitter
No
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,346
I remember Scruton from the '80s.

He was a proponent of scientific racism falsely claiming there was scientific evidence to prove racial superiority (Anglo-Saxon whites at the top of course!). Regarding the Irish his theory was those of intellectual superiority emigrated to America and the dullards were left behind.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
30,329
Twitter
No
I remember him too. I seem to recall him being a proponent of anything he was paid to believe in.

And that's all anyone needs to know about Roj.
 
parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,330
I see Sir Roger has died. RIP.

2019 was a difficult year for him when he was sacked from a government position following allegations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. He was given an apology later, however.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top