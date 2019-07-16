Government Minister apologizes to Sir Roger Scruton over wrongful dismissal.

This kind of witch-hunting of people on the right is something which is getting worse in our societies Click to expand...

So a British government minister has apologized to Sir Roger Scruton who was dismissed from a government Committee some months ago. James Brokenshire said Sir Roger had been unjustly dismissed based on a misleading report of his comments.It had been alleged that Sir Roger made anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks.Sir Roger said the dismissal could have potentially destroyed his career, identity and personality. Now he is vindicated, but only after having been put through a lot of suffering. The New Statesman, which misreported his remarks, has also apologized to him. He said there has been a "witch-hunt of people of the right".