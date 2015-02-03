Government to Introduce Minimum Price per Unit for Alcohol.

The Cabinet has signed off on plans to ban below-cost selling of alcohol products by introducing a minimum pricing unit as part of new measures to tackle alcohol misuse.





The proposals ... include calorie and health warning labelling and marketing restrictions ..... but stop short of a ban on drink companies sponsoring sports events.





The minimum pricing unit will make it illegal to sell or advertise for sale alcohol at a price below a set minimum price.





It is aimed at those who drink in a harmful and hazardous manner and is designed to prevent the sale of alcohol at very cheap prices.





New rules on labelling will make it compulsory to include health warnings and advice, the amount of pure alcohol and calorie counts.



Pubs and restaurants will be obliged to provide this information to customers.





It has also made it illegal to market or advertise alcohol in a manner that is appealing to children and for the first time there is legal regulation of sports sponsorship.





In a statement, Minister for Health Leo Varadkar said the bill is designed to reduce alcohol consumption and limit the damage to the nation's health, society and the economy.





Alcohol Action Ireland said the proposed bill would address the issue of alcohol abuse.

It said legislation to reduce alcohol abuse enables the State to protect the young and the vulnerable.





CEO, Suzanne Costello said: "Measures to implement minimum unit pricing, new enforcement powers for Environmental Health Officers, and health labelling of alcohol products are all welcome and will have a significant impact. Click to expand...



Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015  Specific Details



Health Labelling of Alcohol Products

New Enforcement Powers for Environmental Health Officers

Regulation of Advertising and Marketing of Alcohol ​





Minimum Unit Pricing



Below cost selling is fair enough but minimum pricing per unit?Who sets this min price? I feel a quango coming on.The publicans will be delighted as it's mostly supermarkets who sell cheap alcohol.FG the new FF. For further details see Appendix.Standard Drink or units are widely misunderstood by the general public.The Health Research Board, National Alcohol Diary Survey concluded that the Irish population underestimate the amount that they drink, reporting only 39% of their general alcohol consumption.The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill provides that labels on alcohol products will contain:· Health warnings and advice (including for pregnancy)· The amount of pure alcohol as measured in grams· The calorie countUnder the Bill, on-licence holders (e.g. pubs, restaurants) are obliged to provide this information to customers in relation to alcohol products sold on draught or in measures e.g. pints, glasses of wine and measures of spirits. Health warnings and advice will also be included on all promotional material.The Department plans to conduct primary research e.g. through focus groups to inform health labelling to ensure clarity and efficacy of message.The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill will be enforced by Environmental Health Officers. Provisions to be enforced include those in respect of:· structural separation of alcohol from other products under section 9 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 2008 when it is commenced· minimum unit pricing· health labelling· regulations relating to the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol products under section 16 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 2008 (to restrict advertising, promoting, selling or supplying alcohol at reduced prices or free of charge)The Public (Health) Alcohol Bill will make it illegal to market or advertise alcohol in a manner that is appealing to children.It provides for the making of regulations regarding the marketing and advertising of alcohol and includes provisions, inter alia, for restrictions on broadcast marketing and advertising, cinema advertising, outdoor advertising, print media and the regulation of sponsorship by alcohol companies.It also provides for controls on the content of alcohol marketing and advertising.The Broadcasting Authority of Irelands General Communication Code will be amended to reflect the requirements of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill in relation to the marketing and advertising of alcohol and television and radio.The existing Code of Practice for Sponsorships by Drinks Companies will be put on a legal footing with enforcement powers and penalties.The provisions in relation to the marketing and advertising will be reviewed after 3 years.Addressing the price of alcohol is an important component of any long-term strategic approach to tackling alcohol misuse.The price of alcohol is directly linked to consumption levels and levels of alcohol related harms and costs i.e. as the price increases, consumption rates and harms decrease.The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill will make it illegal to sell or advertise for sale alcohol at a price below a set minimum price. Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) sets a minimum price per gram of alcohol.The minimum price of an alcohol product would be based on the number of grams of alcohol in the product. The sale price of the alcohol product, in both the on and off trade sector, could not be below this minimum unit price.MUP is a targeted measure, aimed at those who drink in a harmful and hazardous manner, and designed to prevent the sale of alcohol at very cheap prices.MUP is able to target cheaper alcohol relative to its strength because the minimum price is determined by and is directly proportional to the amount of pure alcohol in the drink.Alcohol products which are strong and cheap are those favoured by the heaviest drinkers, who are most at risk of alcohol-related illness and death and young people who have the least disposable income.The University of Sheffield study (Model-Based Appraisal of Minimum Unit Pricing for Alcohol in the Republic of Ireland, 2013 (2014) noted that MUP would only have a small impact on alcohol consumption for low risk drinkers.Somewhat larger impacts would be experienced by increasing risk drinkers, with the most substantial effects being experienced by high risk drinkers.MUP is not expected to affect the price of alcohol in the on-trade.The University of Sheffield study reported that the alcohol products most affected by this policy are those that are currently being sold very cheaply, often below cost prices, in the off-trade, i.e. supermarkets and off-licences.The setting of a minimum price will be done by way of regulations, as provided for under the primary legislation and in consultation with relevant Government Departments.The price will be set when the Bill is published and will be at a level that the evidence shows will reduce the burden of harm from alcohol.