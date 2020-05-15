Government's attitude and guidance to the wearing of facemasks is appalling

The government's approach to facemasks is simply not good enough.



Last night I watched Ivan Yates bring this up with Neale Richmond and his response was simply inadequate.



I just passed two bus stops with only two people out of more then a dozen with them on, queuing up to get on the bus bunched together with no facemasks. Likewise the passengers on the bus in the main not wearing them.



This is simply not good enough, we have shown we can adjust to social distancing,change our social habits, queue responsibly in shops.



If Europeans can adjust so can we.



They need to be made mandatory in shops, businesses, transport and fines issued if not adhered to.