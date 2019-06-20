Government's Climate Action Plan

wombat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 16, 2007
- Messages
- 33,563
The general climate change thread consists mainly of arguments between believers and deniers so I'm proposing that a new thread be started where policy issues relating to state actions can be discussed. This will allow us to discuss the actions being proposed by Irish parties to reduce our carbon emissions and how they will effect our lifestyle separate from the NASA charts, website links etc which are favoured on the general climate change thread.