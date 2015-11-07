Government's unprecedented plan to restrict rent increases to one increase every two years

For a good discussion of the effects of strict rent controls, see OECD warns rent controls will hurt housing supply - Independent.ie
With rapidly rising rents in Dublin and big cities, the government is under political pressure to be seen to do something dramatic.Its reported plan to delay the timing of rent increases for two years is unprecedented and possibly unconstitutional. If the related legislation isn't referred to the Supreme Court, it likely will face a legal challenge from one or more of the big apartment housing investment companies, such as REITS, real estate investment trusts.
In the 1980s decision rejecting rent controls, the Supreme Court's decision interpreted the 1930s constitution's property rights to conclude that the controls then in place were unconstitutional because they transferred to tenants income from higher rents that landlords would have obtained in an uncontrolled market.
The two year rule, though inconvenient, averts Environment Minister Alan Kelly's economically illiterate proposal for "rent certainty" which would have confined rent increases to the consumer price index. There is no logical connection between rents and the CPI since the economics of rental housing are vastly different to the economics of the goods and services in the CPI basket, such as groceries and petrol.
The two year rule won't have a big depressing effect on housing supply provided investors and landlords don't see this as the thin edge of the wedge. Whenever a government is under pressure in electioneering, will it be tempted to stretch the two years to two and a half or even three? The fact that the government overruled Minister Kelly on rent certainty suggests it appreciates the critical importance of keeping rents in a still relatively free market if far from perfectly free. Investors and landlords can increase rents a little extra in the two year adjustment to compensate for their loss of rental income from more frequent adjustments. However, if high inflation were to return, the adjustments would be difficult to estimate.
Another worry for landlords is the reported requirement to provide evidence that rent increases are in line with market rents of three similar properties. In many areas, housing types are very dissimilar and similar housing types may have vastly different qualities of location, making proof difficult and introducing uncertainty. If this bureaucratic rule proves onerous, databases will offer services providing proof but fees could be expensive.
On the supply side, the government has finally woken up to the need to tackle restrictive zoning by Dublin councils that prevents housing development as well as their gold plated standards of building and very big apartment size requirements, a contrast to the low standards and small sizes in the boom years. Dublin councils and councillors have cynically ignored the housing needs of people earning average and modest incomes in order to please NIMBY (not in my backyard) home owners who have the biggest voter turnout in elections. NIMBYS don't want their local vistas disturbed by new housing.
PS http://www.politics.ie/forum/economy/235032-would-environment-minister-kellys-plan-rent-controls-create-slums-like-those-parts-new-york-citys-bronx-brooklyn.html See the photos of slums.
