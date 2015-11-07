Government's unprecedented plan to restrict rent increases to one increase every two years

For a good discussion of the effects of strict rent controls, see OECD warns rent controls will hurt housing supply - Independent.ie

With rapidly rising rents in Dublin and big cities, the government is under political pressure to be seen to do something dramatic.Its reported plan to delay the timing of rent increases for two years is unprecedented and possibly unconstitutional. If the related legislation isn't referred to the Supreme Court, it likely will face a legal challenge from one or more of the big apartment housing investment companies, such as REITS, real estate investment trusts.

In the 1980s decision rejecting rent controls, the Supreme Court's decision interpreted the 1930s constitution's property rights to conclude that the controls then in place were unconstitutional because they transferred to tenants income from higher rents that landlords would have obtained in an uncontrolled market.

The two year rule, though inconvenient, averts Environment Minister Alan Kelly's economically illiterate proposal for "rent certainty" which would have confined rent increases to the consumer price index. There is no logical connection between rents and the CPI since the economics of rental housing are vastly different to the economics of the goods and services in the CPI basket, such as groceries and petrol.

The two year rule won't have a big depressing effect on housing supply provided investors and landlords don't see this as the thin edge of the wedge. Whenever a government is under pressure in electioneering, will it be tempted to stretch the two years to two and a half or even three? The fact that the government overruled Minister Kelly on rent certainty suggests it appreciates the critical importance of keeping rents in a still relatively free market if far from perfectly free. Investors and landlords can increase rents a little extra in the two year adjustment to compensate for their loss of rental income from more frequent adjustments. However, if high inflation were to return, the adjustments would be difficult to estimate.

Another worry for landlords is the reported requirement to provide evidence that rent increases are in line with market rents of three similar properties. In many areas, housing types are very dissimilar and similar housing types may have vastly different qualities of location, making proof difficult and introducing uncertainty. If this bureaucratic rule proves onerous, databases will offer services providing proof but fees could be expensive.

On the supply side, the government has finally woken up to the need to tackle restrictive zoning by Dublin councils that prevents housing development as well as their gold plated standards of building and very big apartment size requirements, a contrast to the low standards and small sizes in the boom years. Dublin councils and councillors have cynically ignored the housing needs of people earning average and modest incomes in order to please NIMBY (not in my backyard) home owners who have the biggest voter turnout in elections. NIMBYS don't want their local vistas disturbed by new housing.

PS http://www.politics.ie/forum/economy/235032-would-environment-minister-kellys-plan-rent-controls-create-slums-like-those-parts-new-york-citys-bronx-brooklyn.html See the photos of slums.
 
What's being proposed about zoning as I must have missed that part?
So you will have rent increase every two years instead of one. You wll still pay the same rent
 
Farcical from the government yet again. Landlords (of which most of this government already is as well as the guys that run and own our media) will just put up the rent by much more every two years. Already reports of 22% rent increases in Dublin coming in this week.
 
My work colleague rents a room in Limerick at a cost of 250 euro a month. He has just been informed his rent is increasing by 50 euro from next month. This is a direct result of the Labour party making a balls of everything.
 
I doubt if we have ever had a more inept bunch of ex teachers in charge , mind you with 750000 people renting pissing in their eye like with this proposal could be a risky strategy for FG
 
Depending on when the last increase took place, it may not be allowed. A 2 year interval in rent increases won't impact on property companies, it may impact some of the cute hoor landlords who are terrified of serious competition.
 
It should be every ten years....Where are people going to get the extra hundred or fifty from?
 
We should introduce a system that works for both landlords and tenants based on a country such as Germany where the majority of the people rent , it cant be that difficult to do.
 
A friend of mine lived in an apt in Toronto for about 10 years where rent increases were restricted. Eventually he moved because the landlord only did essential maintenance. Its a fine line between protecting tennants and chasing landlords away.
 
I don't agree,that this will chase landlords away,i know of landlords that,had build-ons and that were renting to students,and were fiddling the electricity to have the students pay for the landlords bill as well as their own bill.
A lot of unscruplous things will happen,regardless of what the rate of rent is; i know landlords for example that would not even do ANY maintenance and got a good stack of cash off the tenants...
 
You think your so smart,with that little jibe,the fact is mortgage payers have entered into a contract with the bank - so one day they will OWN their own home. Not so with tenants that are just one rent payment away from being homeless as we all know,with single mothers up and down the country living in b&b's...
 
So you would like me to provide you with an apartment , maintain it and repair it , and not get any increase for 10 years despite it been potentially a loss making exercise, what else would you like , tonights lottery numbers ?
 
You may be correct but a lot of people don't know their rights and are easily cowed. My colleague is not to much worried about the rise as he sees the rent as very reasonable, but he is just annoyed that he received the letter on the week the Labour party starts badly interfering with the rental sector.
 
I know landlords that have increased rents and not done ANY maintenace work,fiddlled electricity etc, they are unscrupulous people,so unbelievable greedy,they want it all their way or nobodys way,they should be kept in line..would they like tonights lottery numbers,i guess so!
 
Sounds like its a real scam and moneymaking operation this landlordism , perhaps you should become one seen as it so lucrative .
 
Actually mortgage payers can end up on the side of road to if they can't pay!
 
"Depending on when the last increase took place?
The new rules do not apply until the New Year as you well know. The social media sites are already full of complaints about the avalanche of "sudden" rent increases. Collette Brown started the ball rolling on Twitter. She received an e-mail informing her of a rent increase.
 
