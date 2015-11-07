Government's unprecedented plan to restrict rent increases to one increase every two years

On the supply side, the government has finally woken up to the need to tackle restrictive zoning by Dublin councils that prevents housing development as well as their gold plated standards of building and very big apartment size requirements, a contrast to the low standards and small sizes in the boom years. Dublin councils and councillors have cynically ignored the housing needs of people earning average and modest incomes in order to please NIMBY (not in my backyard) home owners who have the biggest voter turnout in elections. NIMBYS don't want their local vistas disturbed by new housing.