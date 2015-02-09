Graham Dwyer Trial - everyday coverage

Why exactly?

Every single day, every station, radio and tv is covering this trial... Telling us pretty much the same thing each and every time..

If I hear 'for his own sexual gratification' once more, I'll explode.

Is there a reason why the media are so obsessed about this case? To the point where we have to get minute by minute updates of nothing in particular.

I could understand a weekly summation... But the obsessive minutiae is way over the top.
 


daveL said:
Why exactly?

Every single day, every station, radio and tv is covering this trial... Telling us pretty much the same thing each and every time..

If I hear 'for his own sexual gratification' once more, I'll explode.

Is there a reason why the media are so obsessed about this case? To the point where we have to get minute by minute updates of nothing in particular.
Well it is horrible enough stuff- the meeja seem to relish in the titillation though.
I wonder if they had a relative who was the victim would they be quite so gung ho!
Not nice turning on the news with young children either.....
 
Indeed. They don't seem too concerned about watersheds either.
 
brehony said:
Well it is horrible enough stuff- the meeja seem to relish in the titillation though.
I wonder if they had a relative who was the victim would they be quite so gung ho!
Not nice turning on the news with young children either.....
The public is the one with the fascination.

RTE had a gay employee who was murdered in the mid 70's. If I am correct in my recall they used his murder in an episode of dramatisations of notorious murders some time ago.
 
daveL said:
Why exactly?

Every single day, every station, radio and tv is covering this trial... Telling us pretty much the same thing each and every time..

If I hear 'for his own sexual gratification' once more, I'll explode.

Is there a reason why the media are so obsessed about this case? To the point where we have to get minute by minute updates of nothing in particular.

I could understand a weekly summation... But the obsessive minutiae is way over the top.
Because readers/watchers/listeners are interested. The tabs in particular only go for the headlines that sell the most papers.
 
Des Quirell said:
The public is the one with the fascination.

RTE had a gay employee who was murdered in the mid 70's. If I am correct in my recall they used his murder in an episode of dramatisations of notorious murders some time ago.
Thou Shalt not Kill? Presented by Cathal O'Shannon?
 
fkn sick of it too....

"50 shades of dwyer" doesn't have the same ring to it, but underneath all that mommy-porn crap, is the seedy violent side with victims and bullys.

i had a friend (big huge chap) who's diminuitive partner was into that crap....he used to say she would lay into him, and beat him black and blue with whips and sh!t....weirdest fkn thing i ever heard...they split up, but now he's into role playing (and over-sharing!) and is the "dominant school master" punishing other fkn weirdos with a cane...
 
Middle-class, apparent geeky family man turns out to have a secret life as sexual deviant, and murders (allegedly) overweight, working-class girl (who also had secret sex life). It is like the perfect storm for lowest common denominator media. It covers every element of successful TV - sex, families, weight issues, rich vs poor, and lots of mystery. It even covers the house renovation angle, as he is an architect. I'm surprised there isn't a 24-hour channel set up to cover it.
 
I find it truly disturbing and switch off rather than tune into it.

I've heard and read enough. A vulnerable lady lost her life at the hands of a man she cared for. That is all we need to know.
The intrusion into her privacy, and her family, elderly dad forced to listen/read about his daughter in this fashion, is absolutely sickening.

The media have a duty to act responsibly, showing due care to relatives.
Let the trial go ahead - the Judge should rule no further media coverage until trial ends as a token of respect to family members of both O'Hara and Dwyer families.
 
The main thing is not to do anything that could jeopardise the trial, which threads like this could easily descend into. There is a degree of speculation happening already. At least the media have experienced reporters who know how not to cross the line.
 
i am wondering how come sky news have not their grubby fingers all over it
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
I find it truly disturbing and switch off rather than tune into it.

I've heard and read enough. A vulnerable lady lost her life at the hands of a man she cared for. That is all we need to know.
The intrusion into her privacy, and her family, elderly dad forced to listen/read about his daughter in this fashion, is absolutely sickening.

The media have a duty to act responsibly, showing due care to relatives.
Let the trial go ahead - the Judge should rule no further media coverage until trial ends as a token of respect to family members of both O'Hara and Dwyer families.
We don't know how she lost her life, nor at whose hands. That's up to the jury.
 
Our 'do-what-you're-told' establishment is so bereft of independent thought that it is awe-stricken that one of their own - an architect from Foxrock - could be charged with such savagery.
 
I turn it off. same with the Ian Bailey story.
they think people see these trials as entertaining I'm sure.
 
Maybe given the case is on going we should refrain from comment until it's decided?
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
...
Let the trial go ahead - the Judge should rule no further media coverage until trial ends as a token of respect to family members of both O'Hara and Dwyer families.
No. Justice must be seen to be done.
 
Des Quirell said:
No. Justice must be seen to be done.
A Sunday newspaper published an image from the trial and was hauled before the Judge yesterday for a severe rebuke.

Dreadful performance by the media - totally agree with Strawberry that this must be hell revisited - for all the families involved.

Pandering to prurience - Les tricoteuses indeed
 
