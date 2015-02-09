Graham Dwyer Trial - everyday coverage

daveL
Why exactly?
Every single day, every station, radio and tv is covering this trial... Telling us pretty much the same thing each and every time..
If I hear 'for his own sexual gratification' once more, I'll explode.
Is there a reason why the media are so obsessed about this case? To the point where we have to get minute by minute updates of nothing in particular.
I could understand a weekly summation... But the obsessive minutiae is way over the top.
