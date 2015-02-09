Graham Dwyer Trial - everyday coverage

I find it truly disturbing and switch off rather than tune into it.



I've heard and read enough. A vulnerable lady lost her life at the hands of a man she cared for. That is all we need to know.

The intrusion into her privacy, and her family, elderly dad forced to listen/read about his daughter in this fashion, is absolutely sickening.



The media have a duty to act responsibly, showing due care to relatives.

Let the trial go ahead - the Judge should rule no further media coverage until trial ends as a token of respect to family members of both O'Hara and Dwyer families.