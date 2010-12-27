Great Myths That Need Debunking?

Any contributions-

My 3 1. The French revoulutionaries give us our tricolour as a gift, supposedly given to the United Irishmen. Though I love this one it is sadly a myth!

2. Congress in the US voted by a margin of 7 votes many moons ago to make English the national language over German. It did not happen at all and the United States, it seems has no official national lingo anyway. Imagine had German become their national language, how the world would have changed!

3. The rhyme 'Ring a Ring a Rosie' is about the black death - no it isn't!

Lads and lassies please no libels on this one and no religious bashing whatever the religeon. Just popular myths that have gained currency to be debunked!