Great Myths That Need Debunking?

S

SlickWilly

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 21, 2010
Messages
500
Any contributions-
My 3 1. The French revoulutionaries give us our tricolour as a gift, supposedly given to the United Irishmen. Though I love this one it is sadly a myth!
2. Congress in the US voted by a margin of 7 votes many moons ago to make English the national language over German. It did not happen at all and the United States, it seems has no official national lingo anyway. Imagine had German become their national language, how the world would have changed!
3. The rhyme 'Ring a Ring a Rosie' is about the black death - no it isn't!
Lads and lassies please no libels on this one and no religious bashing whatever the religeon. Just popular myths that have gained currency to be debunked!
 


controller

controller

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
3,149
Fianna Fail are THE Republican Party
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
& they're off......
 
M

ManfredJudge

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2010
Messages
3,506
The Great Wall of China is the only man made object visible from space. It is mostly 20 feet wide and therefore thinner than any motorway.
 
A

anfieldabff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 9, 2010
Messages
724
Twas Lehman's that done it.!!!!!
Our fundamentals are sound.
It will be a soft landing.
FF are a good honest, caring, republican party.
 
S

SlickWilly

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 21, 2010
Messages
500
Lads and Lassies my original ones were a bit more historic! Most people do not believe FF are Republicans or Biffo is intelligent in fairness!
 
controller

controller

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
3,149
America became independent on July 4, 1776

Hold the fireworks! As most American school children (and many non-American ones) are aware, America's founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. However, the war raged for another seven years before independence from England was finally granted on September 3, 1783. On that day, Britain's George III and US leaders signed the Definitive Treaty of Peace.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Willy is not slick

and

my names not Eóghan
 
Tea Party Patriot

Tea Party Patriot

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 31, 2010
Messages
11,468
1. That Columbus discovered America, he might have opened it up to the world but he certainly wasn’t the first European to set foot there.

2. That Brian Boru drove the Vikings from Ireland at the battle of Clontarf, roll forward 200 years later and they still had Wexford, Waterford, Limerick and wait for it, Dublin where Clontarf is situated.

3. That if 1798 had succeeded we would have had an Irish Republic. After the defeat of Napoleon in Europe even the Republic of Venice was abolished. What we would have got was Prussian and Austrian troops helping to restore King George and ensure that no European republic survived to challenge the status quo of the imperial regimes.
 
nonpartyboy

nonpartyboy

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 24, 2006
Messages
6,782
Lenihan is doing a good job in difficult circumstances.
 
euryalus

euryalus

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 2, 2009
Messages
611
The RIC Auxiliary Division were "the sweepings of English goals".

Better be very careful what I say here but, a total myth. Nobody with a criminal record could possibly have joined the police; there were so many unemployed ex-officers in the early 1920s that the government was able to hand-pick men with excellent war records, and many of the "Auxies" were, as a result, highly-decorated war heroes with hitherto-spotless service records.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
It's a myth that Jews exploited the Holocaust to get support and sympathy for a Jewish state at the expense of the palestinians, who had no responsibility for Nazi genocide against the Jews.

The truth is that the Palestinian leadership, with the support of most of the palestinian Arabs, assisted and supported the Nazis and the Holocaust, and as such carry considerable political, moral and legal blame for the murder of many many Jews
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
L'Chaim said:
It's a myth that Jews exploited the Holocaust to get support and sympathy for a Jewish state at the expense of the palestinians, who had no responsibility for Nazi genocide against the Jews.

The truth is that the Palestinian leadership, with the support of most of the palestinian Arabs, assisted and supported the Nazis and the Holocaust, and as such carry considerable political, moral and legal blame for the murder of many many Jews
Click to expand...
What parallel universe do you live in? How the hell could a bunch of impoverished olive farmers in Palestine turn up 1,000+ KM away in the SS?
 
T

TheOneTruth

Active member
Joined
Nov 15, 2009
Messages
140
Gerry Adams was in the 'ra
 
D

DuineEile

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
14,658
L'Chaim said:
It's a myth that Jews exploited the Holocaust to get support and sympathy for a Jewish state at the expense of the palestinians, who had no responsibility for Nazi genocide against the Jews.

The truth is that the Palestinian leadership, with the support of most of the palestinian Arabs, assisted and supported the Nazis and the Holocaust, and as such carry considerable political, moral and legal blame for the murder of many many Jews
Click to expand...
Never heard of your first theory, sounds like paranoia on your part.

As Palestine was a British protectorate, it doesn't seem surprising that Palestinian nationalists would support the Germans. Ukraine, Ireland, etc spring to mind.

D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top