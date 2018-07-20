Great news on government policy on housing

PBP voter said: Good news for builders and scumbag tradesmen.



Bad news for the taxpayer.







Still it will give us a chance to have over 200,000 empty units. Click to expand...

For the time being those 183k empty units are no-ones' business other than the owners - it's a red herring that the government have waved about to confuse the fact that we NEED more social homes but we also need better management of them as state assets.I think this is a good first step because now Eoghan Murphy has to acknowledge that 75% of RA/HAP is a waste of tax payers money.Building social homes will also take the pressure off the private rental market so it will be good for renters and house buyers too.Agreed it will be boom time for the developers, but that doesn't change the fact that ultimately it will create state assets that will generate cash and avoid the current lunacy where the state is renting at multiples of the cost to build.