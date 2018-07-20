Great news on government policy on housing

Disillusioned democrat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2010
- Messages
- 16,607
This was on 9 o'clock news last night, but doesn't seem to have made it through subsequent "pro-government" filters.
So the canny people in the DoPER (tee hee) did a spending review that looked at funding social housing and "discovered" that renting homes for social housing tenants in high rent cost areas is more expensive than building homes on state owned land....well, bless my soul, who would have guessed????
https://www.per.gov.ie/en/spending-review/
They're making all manner of recommendations now, like building rather than renting and not capping the rent when/if the tenants circumstances improve.
This is GOOD, really good news.
So the canny people in the DoPER (tee hee) did a spending review that looked at funding social housing and "discovered" that renting homes for social housing tenants in high rent cost areas is more expensive than building homes on state owned land....well, bless my soul, who would have guessed????
https://www.per.gov.ie/en/spending-review/
They're making all manner of recommendations now, like building rather than renting and not capping the rent when/if the tenants circumstances improve.
This is GOOD, really good news.