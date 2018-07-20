  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Great news on government policy on housing

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
This was on 9 o'clock news last night, but doesn't seem to have made it through subsequent "pro-government" filters.

So the canny people in the DoPER (tee hee) did a spending review that looked at funding social housing and "discovered" that renting homes for social housing tenants in high rent cost areas is more expensive than building homes on state owned land....well, bless my soul, who would have guessed????

https://www.per.gov.ie/en/spending-review/

They're making all manner of recommendations now, like building rather than renting and not capping the rent when/if the tenants circumstances improve.

This is GOOD, really good news.
 

Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
The best hing that happened for public policy on housing is Coveney being moved to another department.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
Good news for builders and scumbag tradesmen.

Bad news for the taxpayer.

Startling figures from Census 2016 reveal that more than two years' supply of houses and apartments have been lying idle since at least 2011, and that a total of 183,000 vacant units are in our towns and cities where demand is highest.
Click to expand...
Still it will give us a chance to have over 200,000 empty units.
 
F

fifilawe

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2017
Messages
1,627
PBP voter said:
Good news for builders and scumbag tradesmen.

Bad news for the taxpayer.



Still it will give us a chance to have over 200,000 empty units.
Click to expand...
Well "the good people/fairies/leprechauns" will not have to haunt any houses that have living person in them.Great News for "them" and us .
 
P

Paddy{ie

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2012
Messages
1,468
Disillusioned democrat said:
This was on 9 o'clock news last night, but doesn't seem to have made it through subsequent "pro-government" filters.

So the canny people in the DoPER (tee hee) did a spending review that looked at funding social housing and "discovered" that renting homes for social housing tenants in high rent cost areas is more expensive than building homes on state owned land....well, bless my soul, who would have guessed????

https://www.per.gov.ie/en/spending-review/

They're making all manner of recommendations now, like building rather than renting and not capping the rent when/if the tenants circumstances improve.

This is GOOD, really good news.
Click to expand...
But not such good news on their pre budget get together. Media (some media that is) excluded. https://www.broadsheet.ie/2018/07/20/media-barred/#comments
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
5,084
Disillusioned democrat said:
This was on 9 o'clock news last night, but doesn't seem to have made it through subsequent "pro-government" filters.

So the canny people in the DoPER (tee hee) did a spending review that looked at funding social housing and "discovered" that renting homes for social housing tenants in high rent cost areas is more expensive than building homes on state owned land....well, bless my soul, who would have guessed????

https://www.per.gov.ie/en/spending-review/

They're making all manner of recommendations now, like building rather than renting and not capping the rent when/if the tenants circumstances improve.

This is GOOD, really good news.
Click to expand...
Will there be any jobs in it for unemployed scumbag doormen?
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
PBP voter said:
Good news for builders and scumbag tradesmen.

Bad news for the taxpayer.



Still it will give us a chance to have over 200,000 empty units.
Click to expand...
For the time being those 183k empty units are no-ones' business other than the owners - it's a red herring that the government have waved about to confuse the fact that we NEED more social homes but we also need better management of them as state assets.

I think this is a good first step because now Eoghan Murphy has to acknowledge that 75% of RA/HAP is a waste of tax payers money.

Building social homes will also take the pressure off the private rental market so it will be good for renters and house buyers too.

Agreed it will be boom time for the developers, but that doesn't change the fact that ultimately it will create state assets that will generate cash and avoid the current lunacy where the state is renting at multiples of the cost to build.
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
5,084
Disillusioned democrat said:
I think this is a good first step because now Eoghan Murphy has to acknowledge that 75% of RA/HAP is a waste of tax payers money.

Building social homes will also take the pressure off the private rental market so it will be good for renters and house buyers too.
Click to expand...
Has it really taken FFG this long to understand the above?

Of course if Noonan's scumbag vulture mates weren't allowed to strip the rental market....
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 28, 2008
Messages
11,840
Not to rain on your parade but it is worth contemplating the fact that (all) Irish governments have an appalling track record in the delivery of large scale infrastructure projects - generally very late and massively over budget.

I see no reason why a social housing program would be any different
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
Paddy{ie said:
But not such good news on their pre budget get together. Media (some media that is) excluded. https://www.broadsheet.ie/2018/07/20/media-barred/#comments
Click to expand...
Now I'm confused...one minute big V is agreeing with Trump saying he believes the media are the enemy of the state, then he's back in Ireland pretending he DIDN'T say it and then he's behaving like he believes it and is keeping them away from the public's business....he's on a bit of a rollercoaster to be honest.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
Fr. Ted Crilly said:
Has it really taken FFG this long to understand the above?

Of course if Noonan's scumbag vulture mates weren't allowed to strip the rental market....
Click to expand...
I think FG's strategy was to hold off making this "discovery" until they figured the dogs in the street knew it anyway...so it's a sure sign that enough people are doing the simple maths and figuring it out for themselves...I also assume they needed to be actively building social houses BEFORE the next election, so maybe it's a sign that they're making plans around the date for that.

Also I'd say there's an element of POD putting the boot into EM in case big V decides he's bored of being Taoish and there's a leadership challenge.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
HarshBuzz said:
Not to rain on your parade but it is worth contemplating the fact that (all) Irish governments have an appalling track record in the delivery of large scale infrastructure projects - generally very late and massively over budget.

I see no reason why a social housing program would be any different
Click to expand...
My own experience of working on public sector projects big and small is that they're getting better at it.

Developing a social housing project is a very simple business and can be done as a turnkey project with large global developers - like Hines building Cherrywood, for example.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
Disillusioned democrat said:
I think FG's strategy was to hold off making this "discovery" until they figured the dogs in the street knew it anyway...so it's a sure sign that enough people are doing the simple maths and figuring it out for themselves...I also assume they needed to be actively building social houses BEFORE the next election, so maybe it's a sign that they're making plans around the date for that.

Also I'd say there's an element of POD putting the boot into EM in case big V decides he's bored of being Taoish and there's a leadership challenge.
Click to expand...
It will create loads of rough areas like Ballymun.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
PBP voter said:
It will create loads of rough areas like Ballymun.
Click to expand...
Not if they're managed properly, it doesn't. Ballymum is the text book fail to plan, plan to fail....if we can't look at good examples around the globe and learn lessons since the 70s we should just give up.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
Disillusioned democrat said:
My own experience of working on public sector projects big and small is that they're getting better at it.

Developing a social housing project is a very simple business and can be done as a turnkey project with large global developers - like Hines building Cherrywood, for example.
Click to expand...
The first two Luas lines and the port tunnel are the projects that stick in peoples memory.

But a lot of projects come in on time and on budget.

The most astonishing aspect of Luas Cross City is that, at €368 million, it is on budget, even slightly under its original €370 million price tag
Click to expand...
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/env...-luas-lines-finally-get-it-together-1.3310999

Loads of motorway projects have come in ahead of schedule and on budget or even below.

Eg even in 2005.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/dundalk-bypass-opens-ahead-of-schedule-1.432129
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
Notachipanoaktree said:
SCUMBAG TRADESMEN ??????????. You better explain yourself CU*NT.

I take it you're a landlord.
Click to expand...


Irish tradesmen are cowboys. A bunch of Cowboys.

 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
PBP voter said:
The first two Luas lines and the port tunnel are the projects that stick in peoples memory.

But a lot of projects come in on time and on budget.


https://www.irishtimes.com/news/env...-luas-lines-finally-get-it-together-1.3310999

Loads of motorway projects have come in ahead of schedule and on budget or even below.

Eg even in 2005.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/dundalk-bypass-opens-ahead-of-schedule-1.432129
Click to expand...
Yup - but those who like the status quo will always try to make change look like a lot of hard work and risk.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,607
PBP voter said:
Irish tradesmen are cowboys. A bunch of Cowboys.

Click to expand...
A big development programme like this would require would attract the attention of the "big boys" in the global development world and could bypass the Irish altogether.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom