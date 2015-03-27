Greatest Movie/TV Scenes of All Time

Dubstudent said:



I'll get the ball rolling with this:



Goodfellas 1990 - With Layla playing in the background.



Surely one of Hollywood's greatest nights of shame when that Dances with Wolves nonsense got the Oscar over an all time classic like Goodfellas.Top class movie , Scorsese said he actually had to tone down the violence from the characters played by Deniro and Pesci compared to the real life lads they were based on , as people would find it unbelievable if he played them as psychopathic and violent as they really were.