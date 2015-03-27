Greatest Movie/TV Scenes of All Time

Just thought I'd start a thread about what people thought were the greatest movie/tv scenes of all time. A bit like the silent photo thread I suppose though involving scenes from movies/tv.

I'll get the ball rolling with this:

Goodfellas 1990 - With Layla playing in the background. :cool:

[video=youtube;1Z6MJIjCJ20]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z6MJIjCJ20[/video]
 


Moi in the twelfth dvd...
 
[video=youtube;Q4PE2hSqVnk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4PE2hSqVnk[/video]

Glengarry Glenross.
 
[video=youtube;OFWOzENwX3M]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFWOzENwX3M[/video]
 
[video=youtube;Wt1NA6JdCp8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt1NA6JdCp8[/video]
 
[video=youtube;jo11SqLmuGc]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jo11SqLmuGc[/video]
 
Chris given his one and only chance to walk away from the life, while the world of a man who has lived the life for decades is coming down around him.

[video=youtube;G0MyRkSexx0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0MyRkSexx0[/video]
 
[video=youtube;IXmRuJByoVs]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXmRuJByoVs[/video]
 
[video=youtube;c3Dz6FOE_Gk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3Dz6FOE_Gk[/video]
 
[video=youtube;V4sbYy0WdGQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4sbYy0WdGQ[/video]
 
Surely one of Hollywood's greatest nights of shame when that Dances with Wolves nonsense got the Oscar over an all time classic like Goodfellas.

Top class movie , Scorsese said he actually had to tone down the violence from the characters played by Deniro and Pesci compared to the real life lads they were based on , as people would find it unbelievable if he played them as psychopathic and violent as they really were.
 
You're all people who have not discovered Breaking Bad

I was the The Sopranos biggest fan until i discovered BB. I will not dare tarnish the sanctity of the enjoyment of the series by revealing any spoilers whatsoever.
 
[video=youtube;UlzaBi_QxPw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlzaBi_QxPw[/video]
 
[video=youtube;pnHl4h3ami4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnHl4h3ami4[/video]

''He's wrong! It don't take much strength to pull a trigger but try and get up every mornin' day after day and work for a livin' let's see him try that! Then we'll see who's the real tough guy, the workin' man is the tough guy, your father's the tough guy!''

Great line :cool:
 
"Hope is kindled".

[video]https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i6LGJ7evrAg[/video]
 
