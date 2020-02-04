Greek border crisis

Following the Turkish announcement that it will "open the gates" to Europe and no longer control migrant flows by refugees on its territory. the Greek government has announced a series of emergency measures, including the suspension of refugee applications for one month. They are also seeking the invocation of Article 78.3 of the EU Treaty, as well as the deployment of Eurofor (the Rapid Reaction Force) to the Aegean Sea.

The EU, at Greece's request, is calling an emergency meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council next week "".

Syria: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell

Article 78.3 of the EU Treaty states:

What should the EU do? Should we accede to the Greek request for help?
 


Of course they should.

Turkey is trying to provoke an artificial crisis like 2016, hoping to extort resources and assistance from the EU violating previous agreements.

There should also be humanitarian assistance to the refugees, whom I saw on Sky last night. There are many families with children and small babies, who are now Erdogan's pawns.

A channel needs to be opened to Erdogan to see what can be done ... not to accede to his demands, which are vague.
 
Greeks on Lesbos have resorted to burning down an UNCHR migrant reception centre on the island.
It is clearly escalating.
 
The refugees can go back to wherever they were staying in Turkey, presumably, at least they should be able to.
 
They were on the Greek border, and the Turks just opened it to them, telling them the opposite border was open. They lied.

If the Turks need extra resources to lodge the refugees, I am sure there is no reason that cannot be negotiated.
 
Jesus, but ignorance is one of humanity's most corrosive traits.
 
The EU has already paid the Turks for this, if it wasn’t enough why didn’t they say...this seems a blatant attempt to blackmail EU into supporting their interventions in Syria.
 
