We roughly know what the numbers are, but a path to government seems challenging. Who can we rule out?



FG - FG will not enter a confidence/supply arrangement and will not go into government with SF. FG has taken a bit of a beating and its TDs are probably in need of a break. Opposition awaits.



FF - Has underperformed again in this election, yet is the largest party (but not with the largest vote). Has lost key front benchers in Lisa Chambers and Timmy Dooley (probably). FF has a weak hand despite being the largest party.



SF - Has made huge gains and has the momentum, but this is a numbers game and there is no path to government without one of FF or FG. FG has ruled itself out, so FF it has to be to avoid an election.



Politicians, except defeated politicians, do not want another election. They are human and they want job stability. If SF facilitates Taoiseach Martin, the backlash from its new voters might be very damaging to the idea that it is the party of change. How to get out of this?



SF to engage with Greens, SocDems and Labour, to build a left coalition led by SF. SF to offer Greens 2 Ministries and 2 Jnr Ministries, SocDems a Ministry and Jnr Ministry, and Labour a Super-Jnr and 1 Jnr Ministry. This coalition - NOT SF - to approach FF to form a government, to have a rotating Taoiseach. With SF and Co. now the largest part of the coalition, Mary Lou McDonald to be the next Taoiseach before it rotates to Martin. What thinks ye of this Greenbow Coalition?