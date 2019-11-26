Greens call for end of tax veto

Green Party MEPs back proposal to remove Ireland's EU tax veto - Independent.ie The Green Party has backed a proposal to remove Ireland's veto on tax issues in the EU.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the Green Party MEPs voted in favour of a European Parliament motion calling for the introduction of Qualified Majority Voting for taxation policy.This is a mortal threat to Irish tax sovereignty. The Greens would do well to research where tax impositions by foreign powers lead. Ask the Americans. Ask the Dutch how their war of independence began.Taxation by consent is a fundamental organ of a nation's sovereignty, democracy and freedom. He who pays the piper calls the tune.Would the Irish people really consent to their tax rates being decided by Berlin and Paris, who had for decades scorned our 12.5% rate, without which we would be a Third World country? Is nothing sacred any more?