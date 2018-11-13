Greens Surging across Europe

J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
10,648
There are dozens of topics on this site dealing with far right parties and the far right in general.
We are consistently told here it is surging through Europe, even after repeated election flops.
However, the Greens have been the story of 2018 in Europe

They are polling well almost everywhere, but astonishingly so in German, where they are now as high as 23% in recent days.

What a deep irony for all the frothing fascists praying for Merkel's Government to fall, only to be replaced by a genuine left wing coalition (SPD/Greens and Linke)

Is this Green surge capable of lasting or is it a temporary recoil in disgust at the far right fervour (which appears to have topped out across Europe)
 


twokidsmanybruises

twokidsmanybruises

Well-known member
Joined
May 9, 2013
Messages
6,594
Jack Walsh said:
There are dozens of topics on this site dealing with far right parties and the far right in general.
We are consistently told here it is surging through Europe, even after repeated election flops.
However, the Greens have been the story of 2018 in Europe

They are polling well almost everywhere, but astonishingly so in German, where they are now as high as 23% in recent days.

What a deep irony for all the frothing fascists praying for Merkel's Government to fall, only to be replaced by a genuine left wing coalition (SPD/Greens and Linke)

Is this Green surge capable of lasting or is it a temporary recoil in disgust at the far right fervour (which appears to have topped out across Europe)
Click to expand...
The German Greens have a far heftier political lineage than that of their equivalents in Ireland and other countries:

https://www.nytimes.com/1983/02/13/magazine/germany-s-volatile-greens.html
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,057
Jack Walsh said:
There are dozens of topics on this site dealing with far right parties and the far right in general.
We are consistently told here it is surging through Europe, even after repeated election flops.
However, the Greens have been the story of 2018 in Europe

They are polling well almost everywhere, but astonishingly so in German, where they are now as high as 23% in recent days.

What a deep irony for all the frothing fascists praying for Merkel's Government to fall, only to be replaced by a genuine left wing coalition (SPD/Greens and Linke)

Is this Green surge capable of lasting or is it a temporary recoil in disgust at the far right fervour (which appears to have topped out across Europe)
Click to expand...
The Green 'surge' in Germany has been almost entirely at the expense of the SPD, which is in freefall. Left-wing voters clearly see the SPD as nothing more than a prop for Merkel and are simply opting for the real thing. A similar process unfortunately has been happening between the CDU and the AFD. Apart from Germany, I'm not aware of any massive swing to the Greens elsewhere - certainly not in Britain or Ireland, nor in France or Italy either.
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
10,648
midlander12 said:
The Green 'surge' in Germany has been almost entirely at the expense of the SPD, which is in freefall. Left-wing voters clearly see the SPD as nothing more than a prop for Merkel and are simply opting for the real thing. A similar process unfortunately has been happening between the CDU and the AFD. Apart from Germany, I'm not aware of any massive swing to the Greens elsewhere - certainly not in Britain or Ireland, nor in France or Italy either.
Click to expand...
Their combined vote (SPD and Greens) was just 30% in election, it is now 37%, so I think Greens are taking from CDU/CSU as well

i think they will go well here in locals next year as well
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,570
The Greens have historically been stronger in Germany than elsewhere in Europe.
 
willow68

willow68

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2012
Messages
1,856
The Greens. Started with so much promise and enthusiasm.
Now just enemies of freedom. Bought for shysters clapping their own People's doom.. to vote Green these days as a white indigenous European person is like being the proverbial turkey voting for Christmas. A despicable party on all levels.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2008
Messages
11,941
Twitter
Deiscirt
The Watermelons. I personally know Germans who've become disillusioned with the CDU/CSU, are of a conservative bent but can't bring themselves to vote for the AFD or (of course) the SPD. Yes, I know. Europe is becoming more polarized. It is inevitable that as people fall out of the middle, some will fall to the left. The overall movement though is rightwards.
 
F

Fr Dougal

Active member
Joined
Oct 20, 2018
Messages
240
Self hating Germans vote for eugenicist Greens. What a surprise!
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,570
With the SPD in govt in Germany, the Greens provide an outlet for Leftist protest types uncomfortable with the former Communists in the Linke party.
 
twokidsmanybruises

twokidsmanybruises

Well-known member
Joined
May 9, 2013
Messages
6,594
Dame_Enda said:
With the SPD in govt in Germany, the Greens provide an outlet for Leftist protest types uncomfortable with the former Communists in the Linke party.
Click to expand...
??? The Greens are steeped in as much grandfathered-in Communists and Marxists as Die Linke.
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
10,648
Dame_Enda said:
With the SPD in govt in Germany, the Greens provide an outlet for Leftist protest types uncomfortable with the former Communists in the Linke party.
Click to expand...
Yes, 23% when for a left party is dismissed as "leftist protest types"

While 23% for AfD, if it occurred would be hailed as an imminent European wide takeover by the far right.
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
42,869
twokidsmanybruises said:
??? The Greens are steeped in as much grandfathered-in Communists and Marxists as Die Linke.
Click to expand...
Wonder how Eamon Ryan got mixed up with that lot. :) The German Greens do seem to be quite different to the Irish Greens.
 
F

Fr Dougal

Active member
Joined
Oct 20, 2018
Messages
240
jmcc said:
Wonder how Eamon Ryan got mixed up with that lot. :) The German Greens do seem to be quite different to the Irish Greens.
Click to expand...
Both are totalitarian eugenicists.
 
twokidsmanybruises

twokidsmanybruises

Well-known member
Joined
May 9, 2013
Messages
6,594
jmcc said:
Wonder how Eamon Ryan got mixed up with that lot. :) The German Greens do seem to be quite different to the Irish Greens.
Click to expand...
Ahh, a world of difference between how respectable Irish gentlemen do Green and how those wacky German smash-the-capitalist-pigs pinkos do Green.
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
10,648
The Greens would now be a major force in Irish politics if they had just stayed the hell out of Govt.
If there was ever a Govt they should have avoided, that was it, and that is not just hindsight.
There were enough sirens going off in June 2007 if they had just listened.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,185
Kevin Parlon said:
The Watermelons. I personally know Germans who've become disillusioned with the CDU/CSU, are of a conservative bent but can't bring themselves to vote for the AFD or (of course) the SPD. Yes, I know. Europe is becoming more polarized. It is inevitable that as people fall out of the middle, some will fall to the left. The overall movement though is rightwards.
Click to expand...
It is not "right-ward".

Stop spreading alt-right mythologies. The picture is far more complex, and it could well be that right-wing parties have peaked. The influx of refugees from the Middle East has reduced by ~90%. There are signs that Labour voters in the UK are disillusioned with Brexit and its Tory shenanigans, meaning a swing towards a new referendum and a possible Remain vote.

In Bavaria, the AfD sent from 4% in 2013 to 12% in 2017 to 10% in 2018.

The Greens went from 8.6% to 9.6% to 17.6%

The Centrist liberal Free Democrats also increased their votes, while the vote for CSU, SPD and AfD fell.

Just because the media want to talk about fat arses swaggering around with flags and salutes, it does not mean there is also a rising tide to the left, one that may have a more lasting impact.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,057
Jack Walsh said:
Their combined vote (SPD and Greens) was just 30% in election, it is now 37%, so I think Greens are taking from CDU/CSU as well

i think they will go well here in locals next year as well
Click to expand...
Certainly in the Bavaria and Hesse state elections the Green gains almost exactly mirrored the SPD losses.

The Irish Greens are a sad shadow of their German counterparts, and indeed of their own previous incarnation before they propped up the grotesque Cowen cabinet for years after it became obvious they had beggared the country. They will never be more than a fringe left-liberal group, making occasional gains during declines of Lab or the SD's or whoever else inhabits that space.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,057
Jack Walsh said:
The Greens would now be a major force in Irish politics if they had just stayed the hell out of Govt.
If there was ever a Govt they should have avoided, that was it, and that is not just hindsight.
There were enough sirens going off in June 2007 if they had just listened.
Click to expand...
Yes, well.....
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,185
Fr Dougal said:
Both are totalitarian eugenicists.
Click to expand...
Proof? Evidence?

Of course not.

Which gobshyte website did you read it on? Or heard it down in the pub?
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,185
Jack Walsh said:
The Greens would now be a major force in Irish politics if they had just stayed the hell out of Govt.
If there was ever a Govt they should have avoided, that was it, and that is not just hindsight.
There were enough sirens going off in June 2007 if they had just listened.
Click to expand...
You could set it to music and play in on the fiddle ... the PDs and Labour would join in the chorus.

The Law of Irish Coalitions is that the smaller party gets screwed and punished for everything, while the larger one is rewarded, and not held in the least accountable. Same thing happened to the Lib Dems in the UK..

Sinn Fein should take note.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top