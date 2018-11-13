Greens Surging across Europe

Jack Walsh
There are dozens of topics on this site dealing with far right parties and the far right in general.
We are consistently told here it is surging through Europe, even after repeated election flops.
However, the Greens have been the story of 2018 in Europe
They are polling well almost everywhere, but astonishingly so in German, where they are now as high as 23% in recent days.
What a deep irony for all the frothing fascists praying for Merkel's Government to fall, only to be replaced by a genuine left wing coalition (SPD/Greens and Linke)
Is this Green surge capable of lasting or is it a temporary recoil in disgust at the far right fervour (which appears to have topped out across Europe)
