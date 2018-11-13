Greens Surging across Europe

Kevin Parlon said: The Watermelons. I personally know Germans who've become disillusioned with the CDU/CSU, are of a conservative bent but can't bring themselves to vote for the AFD or (of course) the SPD. Yes, I know. Europe is becoming more polarized. It is inevitable that as people fall out of the middle, some will fall to the left. The overall movement though is rightwards. Click to expand...

It is not "right-ward".Stop spreading alt-right mythologies. The picture is far more complex, and it could well be that right-wing parties have peaked. The influx of refugees from the Middle East has reduced by ~90%. There are signs that Labour voters in the UK are disillusioned with Brexit and its Tory shenanigans, meaning a swing towards a new referendum and a possible Remain vote.In Bavaria, the AfD sent from 4% in 2013 to 12% in 2017 to 10% in 2018.The Greens went from 8.6% to 9.6% to 17.6%The Centrist liberal Free Democrats also increased their votes, while the vote for CSU, SPD and AfD fell.Just because the media want to talk about fat arses swaggering around with flags and salutes, it does not mean there is also a rising tide to the left, one that may have a more lasting impact.