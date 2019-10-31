Gript media - a valid news source? John McGuirk gets a grilling.

Swapping one intolerant creed for another will suit those who are approved of by the new creed but it leaves society as a whole the way it found it.



If you can call dropping off canvassers and leaflets campaigning, then I campaigned for a Yes in the marriage equality referendum.



I was however dismayed at the tone of much of the Yes campaign. There was an ugly tendency to label everyone on the No side as homophobic. It coarsened the debate and reminded me of the intolerance of the No side in the divorce referendum of '95.



After the result was announced, the reaction of many of the Yes side was nakedly triumphalist and thoroughly unedifying.



There's much criticism that can fairly be levelled at the Ireland of 50 years ago but it would be hypocritical of us to criticise while imitating.