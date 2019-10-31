Gript media - a valid news source? John McGuirk gets a grilling.

GJG
Lets all climb aboard the bandwagon so we can bask in the smug glow of being right on and modern. Then we can can have a vegan lunch with a few drink with Mullally, Darcy and O Gorman with Backi popping in later. Best of all we can sneer at the hoi polloi and scoff at their prehistoric views. Life is indeed great in the smug liberal echo chamber where we don't have to listen to Hook, Myers or McGuirk.Anytime there is to be vote to move Ireland forward, such as with SSM or abortion rights, I get quite excited when John is involved in the campaign to resist such a change.
Why? Because he is so effective. Just not in the way he might like.
Uh......what?Very interesting to watch the rabidly right wing Mrs Doyles of Ireland construct their ideal enemy directly out of their fetid minds. The enemy being anyone who doesn't match their rather narrow views on everything exactly.
Has there ever been a country that pined so obviously for a healthy dose of euthenasia. We could call it The Great Leap Forward. That should finish a few of them off by itself.
Swapping one intolerant creed for another will suit those who are approved of by the new creed but it leaves society as a whole the way it found it.Ah I remember the good old days. You could piss half your pay away in the pub, go home outraged, kick the missus around, cheer her up with a bit of rape after the match, threaten the kids the next morning if they make any noise.
The daughter comes home pregnant, throw her in a Magdalene Laundry where she'll have career opportunities and a chance at a dacent life, tis the charitable side in you...
Actually now that I ponder the good old days and liberal-filled now, I may set aside more time to listen to the latter.
If you can call dropping off canvassers and leaflets campaigning, then I campaigned for a Yes in the marriage equality referendum.
I was however dismayed at the tone of much of the Yes campaign. There was an ugly tendency to label everyone on the No side as homophobic. It coarsened the debate and reminded me of the intolerance of the No side in the divorce referendum of '95.
After the result was announced, the reaction of many of the Yes side was nakedly triumphalist and thoroughly unedifying.
There's much criticism that can fairly be levelled at the Ireland of 50 years ago but it would be hypocritical of us to criticise while imitating.
Now you are getting it.Lets all climb aboard the bandwagon so we can bask in the smug glow of being right on and modern. Then we can can have a vegan lunch with a few drink with Mullally, Darcy and O Gorman with Backi popping in later. Best of all we can sneer at the hoi polloi and scoff at their prehistoric views. Life is indeed great in the smug liberal echo chamber where we don't have to listen to Hook, Myers or McGuirk.
If you've just won a campaign that called for respect and equal treatment for all citizens it behoves you to behave with dignity and respect yourself.
One side having a dance to celebrate love. One side whinging about dancing. Neatly encapsulates that little culture war.
Says the permarage mob.But alas the chance was passed up in favour of naked triumphalism.