Gript media - a valid news source? John McGuirk gets a grilling.

A Voice

A Voice

Anxious liberal over-egging the pudding and trying to conflate and obscure issues.
"What's pro-family about firing journalists?", he inquires.
In political discourse, pro-family refers to a suite of views concerning sex, abortion and marriage etc.
It does not concern censorship.
 
The OD

Anytime there is to be vote to move Ireland forward, such as with SSM or abortion rights, I get quite excited when John is involved in the campaign to resist such a change.

Why? Because he is so effective. Just not in the way he might like.

😂
 
Clanrickard

The OD said:
Anytime there is to be vote to move Ireland forward, such as with SSM or abortion rights, I get quite excited when John is involved in the campaign to resist such a change.

Why? Because he is so effective. Just not in the way he might like.

😂
Lets all climb aboard the bandwagon so we can bask in the smug glow of being right on and modern. Then we can can have a vegan lunch with a few drink with Mullally, Darcy and O Gorman with Backi popping in later. Best of all we can sneer at the hoi polloi and scoff at their prehistoric views. Life is indeed great in the smug liberal echo chamber where we don't have to listen to Hook, Myers or McGuirk.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Ah I remember the good old days. You could piss half your pay away in the pub, go home outraged, kick the missus around, cheer her up with a bit of rape after the match, threaten the kids the next morning if they make any noise.

The daughter comes home pregnant, throw her in a Magdalene Laundry where she'll have career opportunities and a chance at a dacent life, tis the charitable side in you...

Actually now that I ponder the good old days and liberal-filled now, I may set aside more time to listen to the latter.
 
The OD

Clanrickard said:
Lets all climb aboard the bandwagon so we can bask in the smug glow of being right on and modern. Then we can can have a vegan lunch with a few drink with Mullally, Darcy and O Gorman with Backi popping in later. Best of all we can sneer at the hoi polloi and scoff at their prehistoric views. Life is indeed great in the smug liberal echo chamber where we don't have to listen to Hook, Myers or McGuirk.
I love ribeye myself but you enjoy your leaves and beans.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Very interesting to watch the rabidly right wing Mrs Doyles of Ireland construct their ideal enemy directly out of their fetid minds. The enemy being anyone who doesn't match their rather narrow views on everything exactly.

Has there ever been a country that pined so obviously for a healthy dose of euthenasia. We could call it The Great Leap Forward. That should finish a few of them off by itself.
 
Clanrickard

Lumpy Talbot said:
Very interesting to watch the rabidly right wing Mrs Doyles of Ireland construct their ideal enemy directly out of their fetid minds. The enemy being anyone who doesn't match their rather narrow views on everything exactly.

Has there ever been a country that pined so obviously for a healthy dose of euthenasia. We could call it The Great Leap Forward. That should finish a few of them off by itself.
Uh......what?
 
Baron von Biffo

Lumpy Talbot said:
Ah I remember the good old days. You could piss half your pay away in the pub, go home outraged, kick the missus around, cheer her up with a bit of rape after the match, threaten the kids the next morning if they make any noise.

The daughter comes home pregnant, throw her in a Magdalene Laundry where she'll have career opportunities and a chance at a dacent life, tis the charitable side in you...

Actually now that I ponder the good old days and liberal-filled now, I may set aside more time to listen to the latter.
Swapping one intolerant creed for another will suit those who are approved of by the new creed but it leaves society as a whole the way it found it.

If you can call dropping off canvassers and leaflets campaigning, then I campaigned for a Yes in the marriage equality referendum.

I was however dismayed at the tone of much of the Yes campaign. There was an ugly tendency to label everyone on the No side as homophobic. It coarsened the debate and reminded me of the intolerance of the No side in the divorce referendum of '95.

After the result was announced, the reaction of many of the Yes side was nakedly triumphalist and thoroughly unedifying.

There's much criticism that can fairly be levelled at the Ireland of 50 years ago but it would be hypocritical of us to criticise while imitating.
 
MsDaisyC

Baron von Biffo said:
Swapping one intolerant creed for another will suit those who are approved of by the new creed but it leaves society as a whole the way it found it.

If you can call dropping off canvassers and leaflets campaigning, then I campaigned for a Yes in the marriage equality referendum.

I was however dismayed at the tone of much of the Yes campaign. There was an ugly tendency to label everyone on the No side as homophobic. It coarsened the debate and reminded me of the intolerance of the No side in the divorce referendum of '95.

After the result was announced, the reaction of many of the Yes side was nakedly triumphalist and thoroughly unedifying.

There's much criticism that can fairly be levelled at the Ireland of 50 years ago but it would be hypocritical of us to criticise while imitating.
The absolute gall of people celebrating the hard fought achievement of equal rights, eh? They should have been quietly grateful, tugging their forelocks to the straight, plain people of Ireland who deigned to grant them this equality.
 
Baron von Biffo

MsDaisyC said:
Why shouldn't they have been "nakedly triumphalist"?
Oh I don't know. Maybe because that's the coin of the dogmatist, of the intolerant, of those who believe that theirs is the only opinion that should be allowed?

If you've just won a campaign that called for respect and equal treatment for all citizens it behoves you to behave with dignity and respect yourself.
 
Buchaill Dana

Clanrickard said:
Lets all climb aboard the bandwagon so we can bask in the smug glow of being right on and modern. Then we can can have a vegan lunch with a few drink with Mullally, Darcy and O Gorman with Backi popping in later. Best of all we can sneer at the hoi polloi and scoff at their prehistoric views. Life is indeed great in the smug liberal echo chamber where we don't have to listen to Hook, Myers or McGuirk.
Now you are getting it.

(You missed a great opportunity to blame Soros...)
 
Buchaill Dana

Baron von Biffo said:
Oh I don't know. Maybe because that's the coin of the dogmatist, of the intolerant, of those who believe that theirs is the only opinion that should be allowed?

If you've just won a campaign that called for respect and equal treatment for all citizens it behoves you to behave with dignity and respect yourself.
Behoves my arse. It was an ideal time to celebrate love, tolerance and heal divisions.

One side having a dance to celebrate love. One side whinging about dancing. Neatly encapsulates that little culture war.
 
Buchaill Dana

Baron von Biffo said:
But alas the chance was passed up in favour of naked triumphalism.
Says the permarage mob.

You are missing the point. Anything the quares do will piss off a certain section of society. There comes a point where you say fock em and move on. You cant run society based on the whinings of the O'Taliban
 
