Growing Loyalist activity

Man held over drug crime linked to East Belfast UVF Police from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches in Dundonald on Friday evening.

A Loyalist crowd shouting sectarian slogans has forced the cancellation of training by Celtic-top wearing players in Grove playing fields in North Belfast.Meanwhile this morning, police seized Class A, B and C drugs and "significant quantities of cash" in raids of the East Belfast UVF.Should the Irish government speak out on the growing activity from the UVF? Is there some tangential link to tensions over Brexit?