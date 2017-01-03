Guardian journalist quits Twitter in protest against free speech

(if I have learned anything from the dark side of Twitter, it is how to feel nothing when a frog calls you a cúnt Click to expand...

He believed the accelerated rate of technological and social change left people disconnected and suffering from "shattering stress and disorientation"future shocked. Toffler stated that the majority of social problems are symptoms of future shock. In his discussion of the components of such shock, he popularized the term "information overload." Click to expand...

Well she got a giggle with that one. We live in an interesting era, it kind of brings back Alvin Toffler's Future shock to me:As with Trump, normal society can be challenged by non-normal behaviour and attitudes which change the societal norm in how we deal with social issues. The rise of the alt-right largely stems from the alt-right learning 4chan's defensive stance of not letting any accusations of traditional taboo's hold sway over your trolling. To date as we deal with the future shock of seeing this seep in to real life politics, traditional politicians and parties are as yet unable to deal with the new ability to use traditional taboos that held power since the post modern society was created after WWII.Just to provide an example of this....one of the SNP MSP's reacted in a traditional manner to a 4chan /pol/ provocation on twitter this evening:As a result of a civil reaction to an uncivil troll, Kevin Stewart gave oxygen and fuel to the troll, thus resulting in a 4chan /pol/ thread looking to add fuel to the fire. Notable is that even when he stopped replying, the twitter war carries on against bystanders unfortunately one of which was a mother of four autistic children.It's fascinating to watch, but hard to calculate for in what happens next. The traditionally maligned radical elements of both right and left seem to have caught the wider internet up in to a maelstrom which now is leaking in to national and international politics....of note being Trump acting like a 4chan troll when really it has only been twitter to which he was exposed.As for the OP and back to twitter...it's a bit of a shít platform so something better will likely come along. This old bot misses the internet when it was just us sentient algorithms with the human's confined to newsgroups where they belong. Perhaps it's well past time for Alt-Sentience movement...