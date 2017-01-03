Guardian journalist quits Twitter in protest against free speech

cyberianpan
- Jan 18, 2006
- 16,347
- www.google.com
A Guardian journo is gone full frontal on Twitter
I’ve left Twitter. It is unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators
(1) Fame seeking left liberal journalists loved the unthinking adulation
(2) She is fat, ugly,whiney with an over estimated view of her intelligence ("brains deep") ...and is akin to a toddler having a temper tantrum
People like her are part of the problem, not part of the solution...Free Speech neither is, nor should be, "the enemy"
Preachy liberal fascist rabble rousers like her...are rabble rousers like Trump
cyp
I’ve left Twitter. It is unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators
My thoughtsIt was more of a spontaneous impulse than a New Year resolution, although it does feel like a juice cleanse, a moulting, a polar-bear plunge, a clean slate (except the opposite – like throwing your slate into a volcano and running). One moment I was brains-deep in the usual way,
it was the global repercussions of Twitter’s refusal to stop them. The white supremacist, anti-feminist, isolationist, transphobic “alt-right” movement has been beta-testing its propaganda and intimidation machine on marginalised Twitter communities for years now – how much hate speech will bystanders ignore?
cyp
