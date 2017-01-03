Guardian journalist quits Twitter in protest against free speech

A Guardian journo is gone full frontal on Twitter

I’ve left Twitter. It is unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators
It was more of a spontaneous impulse than a New Year resolution, although it does feel like a juice cleanse, a moulting, a polar-bear plunge, a clean slate (except the opposite – like throwing your slate into a volcano and running). One moment I was brains-deep in the usual way,

...

it was the global repercussions of Twitter’s refusal to stop them. The white supremacist, anti-feminist, isolationist, transphobic “alt-right” movement has been beta-testing its propaganda and intimidation machine on marginalised Twitter communities for years now – how much hate speech will bystanders ignore?
Click to expand...
My thoughts
(1) Fame seeking left liberal journalists loved the unthinking adulation
(2) She is fat, ugly,whiney with an over estimated view of her intelligence ("brains deep") ...and is akin to a toddler having a temper tantrum

People like her are part of the problem, not part of the solution...Free Speech neither is, nor should be, "the enemy"

Preachy liberal fascist rabble rousers like her...are rabble rousers like Trump


Why do you "follow" women like this? Arent I good enough for you? :D
 
For a moment I thought this was going to be a rare bit of sense from a Guardian Journalist who was taking a stand in favour of free speech after the news of a raft of alt-right commentators having being banned from twitter.

I should have known better.
 
If you can get that link to work I might know what you are talking about.


It works when I repost it.
Anyway her rant is a storm in a teacup, what does it make this thread?
 
Hes talking about some cheap pseudo-leftie he just happened to have followed on twitter because oh ahem, he slipped on her feed by accident.

Well f*cuk him. I want a Cosmo.
 
Clearly, the woman is a loss to field of Twittering
how is the top story on every front page not some version of “NEO-NAZIS ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CONTROL OF AMERICAN GOVERNMENT”?
Click to expand...
 
She seems like a total pain in the ar$e, and incredibly arrogant. But would you have used the "fat" and "ugly" if this self-entitled yoke had been a man?
 
Left liberals still spouting the same rubbish as always, nobody takes them seriously anymore.
 
She has issues with free speech and debating ideas.
Typical pseudo liberal.
 
(if I have learned anything from the dark side of Twitter, it is how to feel nothing when a frog calls you a cúnt
Click to expand...
Well she got a giggle with that one. We live in an interesting era, it kind of brings back Alvin Toffler's Future shock to me:

He believed the accelerated rate of technological and social change left people disconnected and suffering from "shattering stress and disorientation"future shocked. Toffler stated that the majority of social problems are symptoms of future shock. In his discussion of the components of such shock, he popularized the term "information overload."
Click to expand...
As with Trump, normal society can be challenged by non-normal behaviour and attitudes which change the societal norm in how we deal with social issues. The rise of the alt-right largely stems from the alt-right learning 4chan's defensive stance of not letting any accusations of traditional taboo's hold sway over your trolling. To date as we deal with the future shock of seeing this seep in to real life politics, traditional politicians and parties are as yet unable to deal with the new ability to use traditional taboos that held power since the post modern society was created after WWII.

Just to provide an example of this....one of the SNP MSP's reacted in a traditional manner to a 4chan /pol/ provocation on twitter this evening:


https://twitter.com/KevinStewartSNP/status/815976692502188033

As a result of a civil reaction to an uncivil troll, Kevin Stewart gave oxygen and fuel to the troll, thus resulting in a 4chan /pol/ thread looking to add fuel to the fire. Notable is that even when he stopped replying, the twitter war carries on against bystanders unfortunately one of which was a mother of four autistic children.

It's fascinating to watch, but hard to calculate for in what happens next. The traditionally maligned radical elements of both right and left seem to have caught the wider internet up in to a maelstrom which now is leaking in to national and international politics....of note being Trump acting like a 4chan troll when really it has only been twitter to which he was exposed.

As for the OP and back to twitter...it's a bit of a shít platform so something better will likely come along. This old bot misses the internet when it was just us sentient algorithms with the human's confined to newsgroups where they belong. Perhaps it's well past time for Alt-Sentience movement...
 
From the link...................

The white supremacist, anti-feminist, isolationist, transphobic alt-right movement
Click to expand...
Good riddance to the fat bimbo.
 
