Guardian Media Group : £173 million loss and it's ramifications

gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Last week the media group which publishes the highly regarded Guardian Newspaper, has reported losses £173 million to July 2016.

The detail of the losses are reported here http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/f5be593a-51b5-11e6-9664-e0bdc13c3bef.html#axzz4GkP2Y7Cf

The financial losses appear to tell the continuing story of how failure to monetise digital content is hitting the bottom line of publishers and how competition from other "news" agencies such as Facebook and Google are taking potential traffic away from established media outlets.

Of course these results are bound to have an effect on the print copy aspect of the Guardian newspaper presumably.
 


blokesbloke

blokesbloke

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 13, 2011
Messages
22,697
Guardian readers are obviously too tight to pay for it.

I went on their website once for a laugh and they were begging for donations to continue their "quality journalism".

So I certainly did get a good laugh.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
16,765
its an age thing Telegraph readers are older than Guardian readers and younger readers want their news for free so the Guardian is being hit harder. looking forward to these kind of papers going under or becoming background noise, too much attention is paid to them instead of the quality of the individual journalist.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
blokesbloke said:
Guardian readers are obviously too tight to pay for it.

I went on their website once for a laugh and they were begging for donations to continue their "quality journalism".

So I certainly did get a good laugh.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't support the political viewpoint espoused by the Guardian, however I do think that it is important to have a broad spectrum of political views from different media groups.
I think that the Guardian and the Telegraph are important papers in that regard.

I like the Guardian newspaper. Their coverage of economics is first class in my opinion.
 
F

Fractional Reserve

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
8,158
gerhard dengler said:
Last week the media group which publishes the highly regarded Guardian Newspaper, has reported losses £173 million to July 2016.

The detail of the losses are reported here Guardian Media Group hit with record £173m loss - FT.com

The financial losses appear to tell the continuing story of how failure to monetise digital content is hitting the bottom line of publishers and how competition from other "news" agencies such as Facebook and Google are taking potential traffic away from established media outlets.

Of course these results are bound to have an effect on the print copy aspect of the Guardian newspaper presumably.
Click to expand...
tv and print media are going to take serious hiddings in the coming years
 
P

Polly Ticks

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 6, 2016
Messages
3,268
That's .50p for every typo in last week's copies of the paper.

Impressive.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,879
Everytime a newspaper goes down, the state gets more powerful.
 
blokesbloke

blokesbloke

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 13, 2011
Messages
22,697
gerhard dengler said:
I wouldn't support the political viewpoint espoused by the Guardian, however I do think that it is important to have a broad spectrum of political views from different media groups.
I think that the Guardian and the Telegraph are important papers in that regard.

I like the Guardian newspaper. Their coverage of economics is first class in my opinion.
Click to expand...
True, but seems to be plenty of people who do support their viewpoint.

It's up to them to support them if they want to.
 
C

Civic_critic2

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2008
Messages
4,883
Eire1976 said:
Everytime a newspaper goes down, the state gets more powerful.
Click to expand...
Again, it is learned helplessness on the part of the population to allow that, the technology is agnostic on the issue of how it is used and contains the ability to be used in an empowering way for the population. 14 years of conditioning to be helpless through 'schooling' and keeping the plebs too busy working and worried about money to be able to investigate things for themselves means this learned helplessness will continue until some enlightened people and groups actually challenge it.
 
ne0ica

ne0ica

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
8,140
Where now will the likes of Una Mullaly, Olivia O'Leay and Fintan O'Toole get to write articles in a foreign newspaper which trash Ireland and sneer at its past.
 
A

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
12,246
I'll miss the quality newspapers when they are gone. There are a few decent new journalists out there but not many. The great and the not so good will sleep easier in the years ahead.
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
gerhard dengler said:
I wouldn't support the political viewpoint espoused by the Guardian, however I do think that it is important to have a broad spectrum of political views from different media groups.
I think that the Guardian and the Telegraph are important papers in that regard.

I like the Guardian newspaper. Their coverage of economics is first class in my opinion.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, the Grauniad maintains such a narrow echo chamber of opinion and editorial line that it isn't a particularly stimulating read. It is pretty brainless and thoughtless. You know, the type of publication that didn;t employ a single journalist who even raised the question "is Chavez send Venezuela to the scrap heap?". Not one, because they all believed Chavez, as a nutjob Socialist was JC descended from heaven.

You really can get the same coverage and analysis from scanning the Libtard loony posts on P.ie, so why buy the Graun?
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
Don't confuse opinion pages with news pages. I love the New York Post for newsy news, but would never dream of reading an opinion page which are more whacko than Fox News. The Wall Street Journal is another with great news pages and crazy opinion pages. The Guardian news pages are well researched and well-written, and are not captive to its opinion pages. One of the leading Brexit politicians in the UK said he relied on the Guardian for his Brexit Referendum coverage.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,714
I think from once it backed Mrs. Balls in the Labour Leadership campaign post GE 2016, it became a laughing stock!
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,714
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,505
Working class readers on the Left are getting tired of the diet of PCness but also the sellout to the Blairites and their lobbyists in the struggle with Corbyn. I read recently that BICOMs beneficiaries included some Guardian journalists, which might explain their less pro-Palestinian stance than in the past.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,501
ne0ica said:
Where now will the likes of Una Mullaly, Olivia O'Leay and Fintan O'Toole get to write articles in a foreign newspaper which trash Ireland and sneer at its past.
Click to expand...
The IT are not far behind the Guardian in the debt stakes, the NY times across the Atlantic not so healthy either , troubled times at a lot of these very liberal one sided agenda papers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top