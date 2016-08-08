Guardian Media Group : £173 million loss and it's ramifications

gerhard dengler
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2011
- Messages
- 46,739
Last week the media group which publishes the highly regarded Guardian Newspaper, has reported losses £173 million to July 2016.
The detail of the losses are reported here http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/f5be593a-51b5-11e6-9664-e0bdc13c3bef.html#axzz4GkP2Y7Cf
The financial losses appear to tell the continuing story of how failure to monetise digital content is hitting the bottom line of publishers and how competition from other "news" agencies such as Facebook and Google are taking potential traffic away from established media outlets.
Of course these results are bound to have an effect on the print copy aspect of the Guardian newspaper presumably.
The detail of the losses are reported here http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/f5be593a-51b5-11e6-9664-e0bdc13c3bef.html#axzz4GkP2Y7Cf
The financial losses appear to tell the continuing story of how failure to monetise digital content is hitting the bottom line of publishers and how competition from other "news" agencies such as Facebook and Google are taking potential traffic away from established media outlets.
Of course these results are bound to have an effect on the print copy aspect of the Guardian newspaper presumably.