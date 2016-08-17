Guardian reporting that Pat Hickey has been arrested in Rio

firefly123 said: The plot thickens....



Maybe Shane Ross should make a break for the border! Click to expand...

Shane Ross is turning out to be one really sh!t minister...Gone AWOL since being appointed...Great at whingeing and moaning from the Opposition benches but not so great at delivering when it counts...Anotherparasitic waster it would seem.As for the Olympics... the GAA hoovers up so many young people in Ireland that we're never really going to excel there...Not that I've a problem with the GAA... the pluses of it probably outweigh the minuses when all things are considered... but one of the minuses is the hogging of young sports people who could be doing other sports.