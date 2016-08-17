Guardian reporting that Pat Hickey has been arrested in Rio

Owen Gibson Guardian Chief Sports Correspondent
IOC member and Irish NOC chief Pat Hickey has been arrested at the IOC hotel.
 


The plot thickens....

Maybe Shane Ross should make a break for the border!
 
Jamil Chade
Polícia do Rio prende um dos membros mais influentes do COI, Pat Hickey, por cambismo. Operação ocorreu nesta manhã no Rio.
 
Does that mean he won't be having dinner with Shane Ross on Thursday?
 
Cambismo usually means ticket-scalping in Portuguese, though it can refer to any economic crime involving leveraging the price of an article.
 
Hickey refused to answer questions posed by Ross a few days ago citing he received senior Counsel's opinion.

Wonder will that work in Rio?

Who is the senior Counsel engaged by Hickey?
 
Protest march anyone ?
Where's that priest when you need him ?
 
firefly123 said:
The plot thickens....

Maybe Shane Ross should make a break for the border!
Shane Ross is turning out to be one really sh!t minister...

Gone AWOL since being appointed...

Great at whingeing and moaning from the Opposition benches but not so great at delivering when it counts...

Another all mouth and no action parasitic waster it would seem.

As for the Olympics... the GAA hoovers up so many young people in Ireland that we're never really going to excel there...

Not that I've a problem with the GAA... the pluses of it probably outweigh the minuses when all things are considered... but one of the minuses is the hogging of young sports people who could be doing other sports.
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
Hickey refused to answer questions posed by Ross a few days ago citing he received senior Counsel's opinion.

Wonder will that work in Rio?

Who is the senior Counsel engaged by Hickey?
Hóse kidding?
 
