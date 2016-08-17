Guardian reporting that Pat Hickey has been arrested in Rio

Owen Gibson @owen_g · 19mOwen Gibson Guardian Chief Sports Correspondent
IOC member and Irish NOC chief Pat Hickey has been arrested at the IOC hotel.
IOC member and Irish NOC chief Pat Hickey has been arrested at the IOC hotel, according to the excellent @JamilChade
IOC member Hickey being taken to hospital after feeling sick at the moment he got arrested
It would be a sickener alright.Reports he has been taken to hospital feeling ill after arrest.
No way. That's never happened before.Reports he has been taken to hospital feeling ill after arrest.
All together now "Oh happy days, Oh happy days.........."
I believe Ben Dunne got gold in that.Please let it be for hookers and coke.
Shane Ross is turning out to be one really sh!t minister...The plot thickens....
Maybe Shane Ross should make a break for the border!
Hóse kidding?Hickey refused to answer questions posed by Ross a few days ago citing he received senior Counsel's opinion.
Wonder will that work in Rio?
Who is the senior Counsel engaged by Hickey?
Ah, calm down, it's not at Garth Brooks level yet...Protest march anyone ?