Gun Attack on Offices of French Satirical Magazine 'Charlie Hebdo'

At least two gunmen have attacked the Paris office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing a number of people, French media report.
Its latest tweet was a cartoon of the Islamic State militant group leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
A decent piece of modding. Good man!Can you add links and more detail to your OP as the story evolves? An alteration to the title ('Attack on ...') might help too. I can do the latter if you wish.
Go ahead. I was just being cautious as the news was breaking.Can you add links and more detail to your OP as the story evolves? An alteration to the title ('Attack on ...') might help too. I can do the latter if you wish.
Agreed. More moderating like this pleaseA decent piece of modding. Good man!
Thanks. Just take the links myself and others have put up and edit them in.Go ahead. I was just being cautious as the news was breaking.
"If you could reason with the religious there would be no religious" Gregory House.more evidence that you cannot try to reason with nutters. Enter religion, exit intelligence and moral behaviour.
For the defence of Freedom of Speech, lets all publish something inflammatory this week.
Fixed that for you"If you could reason with the
religiousMuslims there would be no religiousIslam" Gregory House.
?They have discovered that you can commit an act of terrorism and escape alive.