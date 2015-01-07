Gun Attack on Offices of French Satirical Magazine 'Charlie Hebdo'

more evidence that you cannot try to reason with nutters. Enter religion, exit intelligence and moral behaviour.



For the defence of Freedom of Speech, lets all publish something inflammatory this week.



This thread is about an attack on freedom of speech, please do not merge it into 'criticism of islam' thread. Ideology and words is one thing, violent actions is something else entirely.



What can we do about preachers and holy books calling for murder and violence ? If anybody else called for a murder they would rightly be put in prison.



How can we run a State when lots of people living there answer to a 'higher authority' an authority above and beyond the legitimacy of the State ?



We can expect a rocky week in France , all the Gendarmes will be earning some overtime money.



To be an apostate is to incur a death sentence in Islam. Ie. To be a muslim who renounces your faith. Does anybody else on here fancy converting to islam for 5 minutes and then deliberately renouncing their faith ? Show these lunatics that they will need to kill EVERYBODY (not just a few cartoonists) if they wish to ram their ideology down our throats.