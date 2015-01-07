  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Gun Attack on Offices of French Satirical Magazine 'Charlie Hebdo'

L

Levellers

Reports that between one and ten people shot dead by two gunman who entered premises.

Previously petrol bombed by religious extremists.

 


Cato

Cato

Can you add links and more detail to your OP as the story evolves? An alteration to the title ('Attack on ...') might help too. I can do the latter if you wish.
 
Cato

Cato

It is being reported that the attackers shouted 'the Prophet has been avenged'.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

John Lichfield (London Independent) is on with Pat the Plank explaining context
 
L

Levellers

Cato said:
Can you add links and more detail to your OP as the story evolves? An alteration to the title ('Attack on ...') might help too. I can do the latter if you wish.
Go ahead. I was just being cautious as the news was breaking.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

I've never heard of the mag. Only of le Canard Echaine.

From Lichfield
1 cop dead, Figaronsays 5, others 10.
3 or so attackers.
 
H

Hunter-Gatherer

more evidence that you cannot try to reason with nutters. Enter religion, exit intelligence and moral behaviour.

For the defence of Freedom of Speech, lets all publish something inflammatory this week.

This thread is about an attack on freedom of speech, please do not merge it into 'criticism of islam' thread. Ideology and words is one thing, violent actions is something else entirely.

What can we do about preachers and holy books calling for murder and violence ? If anybody else called for a murder they would rightly be put in prison.

How can we run a State when lots of people living there answer to a 'higher authority' an authority above and beyond the legitimacy of the State ?

We can expect a rocky week in France , all the Gendarmes will be earning some overtime money.

To be an apostate is to incur a death sentence in Islam. Ie. To be a muslim who renounces your faith. Does anybody else on here fancy converting to islam for 5 minutes and then deliberately renouncing their faith ? Show these lunatics that they will need to kill EVERYBODY (not just a few cartoonists) if they wish to ram their ideology down our throats.
 
Cato

Cato

Levellers said:
Go ahead. I was just being cautious as the news was breaking.
Thanks. Just take the links myself and others have put up and edit them in.
 
'orebel

'orebel

At least 10 people dead.

F**king savages!
 
benroe

benroe

Hunter-Gatherer said:
more evidence that you cannot try to reason with nutters. Enter religion, exit intelligence and moral behaviour.

For the defence of Freedom of Speech, lets all publish something inflammatory this week.
"If you could reason with the religious there would be no religious" Gregory House.
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

They have discovered that you can commit an act of terrorism and escape alive.
 
'orebel

'orebel

borntorum

borntorum

Up to 11 dead now. Appalling butchery. While we don't know the reason for the shootings yet, it's been clear for some time that France has a serious problem with Islamic extremism
 
