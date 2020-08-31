Had I been born 100 years earlier

Marcos the black
I would have been born in 1873.
Part of the British empire.
By 47, my current age, I would have seen a republican rebellion, the aftermath, a war of independence and a world war.
And I would soon see a civil war.
I would also be living through the Spanish flu, a pandemic that wiped out 10% of Europe's population. Poverty is rife.
And I would live to see a second world war....
And they're just the headlines.
Does all the above put todays difficulties into perspective? Could today's IT generation cope with the above? What if they had to?
If a week is a long time in politics, then what is the next 100 years?
