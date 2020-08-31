  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Had I been born 100 years earlier

I would have been born in 1873.

Part of the British empire.
By 47, my current age, I would have seen a republican rebellion, the aftermath, a war of independence and a world war.
And I would soon see a civil war.
I would also be living through the Spanish flu, a pandemic that wiped out 10% of Europe's population. Poverty is rife.
And I would live to see a second world war....
And they're just the headlines.

Does all the above put todays difficulties into perspective? Could today's IT generation cope with the above? What if they had to?
If a week is a long time in politics, then what is the next 100 years?
 

Good point. We are supposed to be going through terrible times at the moment and yet they are easy compared to what our predecessors went through. In these times there is a worldwide pandemic and so many people think its a terrible imposition to be asked to be careful with their health and those of others while socializing and going about their business.

Technology has given us a much easier life. It may seem trite but in The War if the World's by HG Welles it was a virus that made technological sophistication worthless in the face of microscopic ancient biology. Currently we are failing to deal with what is happening so lets hope technology can override that failure this time.
 
Great thread ... but if you were born in Ireland in 1873 you would have had a good chance of being one of the very many infant mortalities ...
wasn’t Ireland the top of the list for Europe at that time ...

mind you even the well off didn’t get a gimme

I’ve a relation (passed away now obviously) who lived through Ww1, Spanish flu, caught TB, Depression, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, , the Cuba crisis, saw a Catholic US president shot dead, then his brother shot dead, a man step on the moon . .. etc.. etc..... ..... we only think we live in strange times

good thread though ... personally I’d like to go back a few hundred years ... with a gatlin gun
 
