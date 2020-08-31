Had I been born 100 years earlier

Good point. We are supposed to be going through terrible times at the moment and yet they are easy compared to what our predecessors went through. In these times there is a worldwide pandemic and so many people think its a terrible imposition to be asked to be careful with their health and those of others while socializing and going about their business.



Technology has given us a much easier life. It may seem trite but in The War if the World's by HG Welles it was a virus that made technological sophistication worthless in the face of microscopic ancient biology. Currently we are failing to deal with what is happening so lets hope technology can override that failure this time.