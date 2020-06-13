Hagia Sofia is a mosque - again

Pope 'distressed' over Hagia Sophia mosque conversion Pope Francis has said he is "very distressed" over Turkey's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.

There's a fuss about nothing here, the building was a cathedral in good standing with rome up to 1053. Then greek to 1453. Then a mosque until 1938, then a museum, now in 2020 a mosque.The world was made by god in 4004 bc, HS was built in 537 ad, after a gap of 4,541 years of not being used as anything much.Then in 1053 came the great schism and this cathedral that had been in good standing with rome, and paying its dues, became a greek orthodox cathedral. Then in 1453 the muslim turks took the city and made it a mosque. Until 1938 when ataturk made it a museum.If we do a x per approx century since 50AD, when the jesus story was being sold...xxxxx - nothing much happening there at allxxxxx - roman cathedralxxxx - greek orthodox cathedralxxxxx - muslim mosquex - museumIt was OK for a pagan site to become a christian church straight away, but seemingly pope francis is invested in this building that rome hasn't had any control over for the last 1,000 years.What is a reasonable time after you sell a property that you should have some say in how it is managed?