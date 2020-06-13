Hagia Sofia is a mosque - again

www.rte.ie

Pope 'distressed' over Hagia Sophia mosque conversion

Pope Francis has said he is "very distressed" over Turkey's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
Pope 'very distressed' over Turkey's Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque


There's a fuss about nothing here, the building was a cathedral in good standing with rome up to 1053. Then greek to 1453. Then a mosque until 1938, then a museum, now in 2020 a mosque.

The world was made by god in 4004 bc, HS was built in 537 ad, after a gap of 4,541 years of not being used as anything much.

Then in 1053 came the great schism and this cathedral that had been in good standing with rome, and paying its dues, became a greek orthodox cathedral. Then in 1453 the muslim turks took the city and made it a mosque. Until 1938 when ataturk made it a museum.

If we do a x per approx century since 50AD, when the jesus story was being sold...

xxxxx - nothing much happening there at all

xxxxx - roman cathedral

xxxx - greek orthodox cathedral

xxxxx - muslim mosque

x - museum

It was OK for a pagan site to become a christian church straight away, but seemingly pope francis is invested in this building that rome hasn't had any control over for the last 1,000 years.

What is a reasonable time after you sell a property that you should have some say in how it is managed?
 


Yeah I'd be sanguine about it. I've been there and it's beautiful. But one of the things that makes the buildings in the region so beautiful is the centuries of integrating different cultural and religious architecture. This is just another chapter in that.
 
Hard to answer that last question. It would depend on whether the owner received an offer he couldn't refuse.
 
Erdogan issued 2 statements. The one in English stressed respect for all religions and how non-Muslims would be welcomed. The one in Turkish said that this was the first step in reclaiming the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. He fancies hisself as caliph does the lad.
 
At least it shows Turkey in its true colours & makes EU membership more unlikely
 
What next?

During its previous as a Mosque, Hagia Sophia's icons and mosaics were plastered over (which explains in part the state of preservation). Now, we are told, curtains, carpets and 'light-based technology' will suffice. For how long?

The up-side may be that the tourist income and symbolism is so massive, the Turkish state can hardly afford to lose completely the largesse of the Byzantines. And, of course, there were previous re-occupations, as at Panagia Chrysokephalos/Fatih Mosque at Trebizond — but those are less on the beaten track for Western tourists.
 
former wesleyan said:
Erdogan issued 2 statements. The one in English stressed respect for all religions and how non-Muslims would be welcomed. The one in Turkish said that this was the first step in reclaiming the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. He fancies hisself as caliph does the lad.
Perhaps he means east Jerusalem......or more likely the entire state of Israel. Temple Mount is currently administered by Jordan.
 
former wesleyan said:
Erdogan issued 2 statements. The one in English stressed respect for all religions and how non-Muslims would be welcomed. The one in Turkish said that this was the first step in reclaiming the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. He fancies hisself as caliph does the lad.
The Dome of the Rock is, as it always has been, an Islamic shrine. It can hardly be 'reclaimed'. If Erdoğan includes the Western Wall as part of his intended annexation, that's a very different matter.
 
SeanMac said:
I wouldnt bet on it.It would be considered racist to deny the Turks membership of the EU.
It would appear that Turkish EU membership talks are stalled......but not terminated. Having an irascible islamist as the most powerful person in the EU probably has a certain appeal.......somewhere.
 
Malcolm Redfellow said:
The Dome of the Rock is, as it always has been, an Islamic shrine. It can hardly be 'reclaimed'. If Erdoğan includes the Western Wall as part of his intended annexation, that's a very different matter.
Indeed it is. Some things will never be negotiable.
 
Trampas said:
It would appear that Turkish EU membership talks are stalled....
They lost interest around the time of the EU banking problems. I wonder will they stop the restoration works on the wall paintings? I was pretty underwhelmed by the building, the domed roof is impressive but not a lot to see otherwise.
 
bob3344 said:
Its getting harder to maintain the fiction that Turkey is a liberal Islamic country
I spent a few months working there in 2014, there is a huge division between the west/cities and the rest of the country. My impression of Erdogan is that he's like a Turkish Charlie Haughey, a crook and a hypocrite, uses religion as a cover for nest feathering.
 
wombat said:
I spent a few months working there in 2014, there is a huge division between the west/cities and the rest of the country. My impression of Erdogan is that he's like a Turkish Charlie Haughey, a crook and a hypocrite, uses religion as a cover for nest feathering.
Apparently Erdogan is a dollar billionaire (that's a "b"), as is his predecessor Abdullah Gul, largely on the strength of Saudi investment in Turkey.
 
