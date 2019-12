A very special happy Christmas to all our unionist friends/trolls who face a very uncertain future, not knowing where they’ll be or where they might get to march and stomp or who they’ll be ruled by in possibly just a few months, Leo or Mary Lou. We understand these are difficult times for you, your fragmenting union and your ehm, ‘ancient’ culture which is in danger of vanishing forever. With your impending obsolescence preying on your minds we know why you get a bit defensive and ratty at times and a little upset over small things. Hang in there. Maybe there will be a light at the end of the tunnel next year.