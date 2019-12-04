Happy graduates of apprenticeship degrees funded by the apprenticeship levy

Patslatt1

See Subscribe to read | Financial Times In the UK, apparently a majority who took apprentice degree courses thought their educational experience was more valuable than the alternative of a traditional degree. The prolonged scarcity of apprenticeship training in the UK persuaded the government to introduce an apprenticeship levy to fund apprenticeship training. Existing employees can qualify but there is a requirement that a fifth of the apprenticeship time must be spent outside their regular job.
Given that the apprenticeship levy seems to work well in the UK, would it work well here?
 


Sync

Sync

Yes, it’s critical for the long term of a segment of the population. Not everyone wants/is able to be a lawyer/doctor/banker or Pfizer/Google/Facebook technician.

Some people are better suited to manual work which requires training and the State should be providing that for people who want to be an electrician as much as some want to be pharmacists.
 
