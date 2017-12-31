Happy New Year (2018)



Dame_Enda

Yes happy new year.
 
stopdoingstuff

Happy new year to you all. I am lying in bed with wine, spliffs and my woman, listening to TB Sheets. Have fun wherever you are.
 
stopdoingstuff

[video=youtube;wpFo_E9Fq2k]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpFo_E9Fq2k[/video]
 
former wesleyan

Stay safe in 2018 everybody.

 
Rural

This time I will say Bump. BUMP!

Hope everyone has a happy, healthy, peaceful, prosperous and even preposterous 2020.

We will stay home tonight as we usually do on New Year's Eve and Whatsapp friends and family, but this year there is a difference, we can go upstairs to the balcony and watch fireworks. Cool or what!

Have a good one. (y) Feliz Año Nuevo.
 
