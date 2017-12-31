Politics.ie
Menu
Politics.ie
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
Forum Rules
New Posts
Recent Posts
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search...
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Forums
Off-Topic
Chat
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Happy New Year (2018)
Thread starter
jmcc
Start date
Dec 31, 2017
J
jmcc
Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
42,864
Dec 31, 2017
#1
Happy New Year all.
R
razorblade
Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,092
Jan 1, 2018
#2
Happy new year to you all.
Dame_Enda
Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,561
Jan 1, 2018
#3
Yes happy new year.
stopdoingstuff
Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,505
Jan 1, 2018
#4
Happy new year to you all. I am lying in bed with wine, spliffs and my woman, listening to TB Sheets. Have fun wherever you are.
stopdoingstuff
Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,505
Jan 1, 2018
#5
[video=youtube;wpFo_E9Fq2k]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpFo_E9Fq2k[/video]
former wesleyan
Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,638
Jan 1, 2018
#6
Stay safe in 2018 everybody.
Rural
Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,209
58 minutes ago
#7
This time I will say Bump.
BUMP
!
Hope everyone has a happy, healthy, peaceful, prosperous and even preposterous 2020.
We will stay home tonight as we usually do on New Year's Eve and Whatsapp friends and family, but this year there is a difference, we can go upstairs to the balcony and watch fireworks. Cool or what!
Have a good one.
Feliz Año Nuevo.
Last edited:
48 minutes ago
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Email
New Threads
Another antisemitic attack in New York, 5 stabbed at house of Rabbi
Started by silverharp
Sunday at 1:56 PM
Replies: 107
US Politics
Shraga Stern in "The Jewish Chronicle": Corbyn's defeat not being celebrated among Charedi Jewry in Britain.
Started by Golah veNekhar
Saturday at 4:57 PM
Replies: 5
United Kingdom
Plans for Voter ID
Started by Dame_Enda
Friday at 9:57 AM
Replies: 115
Elections
Christmas Messages - the Good, the Bad and the Clueless.
Started by Half Nelson
Dec 24, 2019
Replies: 32
Current Affairs
M
What's Next?
Started by Mickeymac
Dec 24, 2019
Replies: 5
Northern Ireland
Could Howlin learn a lesson from the UK's GE
Started by Disillusioned democrat
Dec 23, 2019
Replies: 6
Labour
Boris Johnson's Hanukkah message.
Started by Golah veNekhar
Dec 23, 2019
Replies: 18
United Kingdom
If everyone got everything they wanted, how much would it cost to run the Public Health Service?
Started by Noble Guardian
Dec 23, 2019
Replies: 69
Health and Social Affairs
Greens call for end of tax veto
Started by Dame_Enda
Dec 21, 2019
Replies: 62
Economy
M
Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit
Started by Myler
Dec 20, 2019
Replies: 126
Economy
Popular Threads
UK Election Day 2019 Count and Results
Started by Sync
Dec 12, 2019
Views: 21K
United Kingdom
C
'Rally for Peace on Earth – Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF)' Dublin 14th December v's Pro Democracy Rally Dublin 14th December
Started by Catahualpa
Dec 7, 2019
Views: 14K
Events
99 not out, our Wee Country is still batting on.
Started by death or glory
Dec 13, 2019
Views: 6K
Northern Ireland
How do we get real about housing in Ireland?
Started by Disillusioned democrat
Dec 4, 2019
Views: 6K
Culture & Community
Should Scotland Declare Independence?
Started by owedtojoy
Dec 14, 2019
Views: 5K
Current Affairs
Eoghan Murphy - Motion of No-Confidence
Started by carlovian
Dec 3, 2019
Views: 4K
Fine Gael
T
Brits blink. DUP defeated and Leo goes full republican. Another masterful performance by Sinn Fein.
Started by TruthInTheNews
Dec 15, 2019
Views: 4K
Sinn Féin
Will NI-GB bridge happen?
Started by Dame_Enda
Dec 20, 2019
Views: 4K
Northern Ireland
Psychological impact on unionism of Northern Ireland 2 major cities having a "Nationalist" majority?
Started by McSlaggart
Dec 8, 2019
Views: 4K
Northern Ireland
The North goes Green
Started by Marcella
Dec 13, 2019
Views: 4K
Northern Ireland
Most Replies
UK Election Day 2019 Count and Results
Started by Sync
Dec 12, 2019
Replies: 1K
United Kingdom
C
'Rally for Peace on Earth – Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF)' Dublin 14th December v's Pro Democracy Rally Dublin 14th December
Started by Catahualpa
Dec 7, 2019
Replies: 769
Events
99 not out, our Wee Country is still batting on.
Started by death or glory
Dec 13, 2019
Replies: 394
Northern Ireland
Should Scotland Declare Independence?
Started by owedtojoy
Dec 14, 2019
Replies: 293
Current Affairs
Will NI-GB bridge happen?
Started by Dame_Enda
Dec 20, 2019
Replies: 175
Northern Ireland
T
Brits blink. DUP defeated and Leo goes full republican. Another masterful performance by Sinn Fein.
Started by TruthInTheNews
Dec 15, 2019
Replies: 172
Sinn Féin
How do we get real about housing in Ireland?
Started by Disillusioned democrat
Dec 4, 2019
Replies: 169
Culture & Community
P
Extravagant government equal pay offer to hospital consultants panders to their workers co-op mentality
Started by Patslatt1
Dec 18, 2019
Replies: 156
Health and Social Affairs
Ireland has rejected Anglo-America & chosen Europe: Where do we go from here?
Started by owedtojoy
Dec 18, 2019
Replies: 155
Foreign Affairs
Psychological impact on unionism of Northern Ireland 2 major cities having a "Nationalist" majority?
Started by McSlaggart
Dec 8, 2019
Replies: 141
Northern Ireland
Forums
Off-Topic
Chat
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more...
Top