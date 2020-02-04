Hard border in Ireland.

'No border between NI and GB' - NI secretary Brandon Lewis insists there will no border down the Irish Sea and access for business will be unfettered.

The Brexit deal will not mean a new border between NI and the rest of the UK, the NI secretary has insisted.Brandon Lewis said:The conservatives are currently looking to have no border in the Irish sea. I think this is an understandable position but it will mean a border in Ireland. The question is how would you personally react to such a border being imposed?In my case it will mean more trips to castlederg on the way to Donegal.