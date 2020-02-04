Hard border in Ireland.

McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 18,661
The Brexit deal will not mean a new border between NI and the rest of the UK, the NI secretary has insisted.
Brandon Lewis said: "We always said there will not be a border down the Irish Sea, there'll be unfettered access for business."
The conservatives are currently looking to have no border in the Irish sea. I think this is an understandable position but it will mean a border in Ireland. The question is how would you personally react to such a border being imposed?
In my case it will mean more trips to castlederg on the way to Donegal.
Brandon Lewis said: "We always said there will not be a border down the Irish Sea, there'll be unfettered access for business."
'No border between NI and GB' - NI secretary
Brandon Lewis insists there will no border down the Irish Sea and access for business will be unfettered.
www.bbc.co.uk
The conservatives are currently looking to have no border in the Irish sea. I think this is an understandable position but it will mean a border in Ireland. The question is how would you personally react to such a border being imposed?
In my case it will mean more trips to castlederg on the way to Donegal.