Harry Gregg (1932-2020)

raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,522
www.theguardian.com

Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Regardless of your sporting allegiances, it would be churlish not to admire former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who died in Coleraine yesterday, aged 87. surrounded by his family. Harry was one of those genuine heroes on and off the pitch, who risked his life to save numerous people in the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air crash, including, Bobby Charlton, Matt Busby, and a two year old Yugoslav child. He was a modest, unassuming and dignified man whose reflective tone when interviewed about the tragedy later focused on his grief for those who died rather than his own heroic actions, which he invariably underplayed.
 


owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
50,099
raetsel said:
www.theguardian.com

Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Regardless of your sporting allegiances, it would be churlish not to admire former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who died in Coleraine yesterday, aged 87. surrounded by his family. Harry was one of those genuine heroes on and off the pitch, who risked his life to save numerous people in the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air crash, including, Bobby Charlton, Matt Busby, and a two year old Yugoslav child. He was a modest, unassuming and dignified man whose reflective tone when interviewed about the tragedy later focused on his grief for those who died rather than his own heroic actions, which he invariably underplayed.
Click to expand...
I was young at the time of the Munich air crash, but followed the Man U saga in school. I remember being let stay up to watch United beat Benfica in the European Cup Final, which was that team's proudest moment. Gregg was not with United then, having been transferred. He was unlucky in winning medals, sometimes missing finals through injury, going from his Wikipedia biography.

However, Harry Gregg will always be remembered as one of the great players Ireland (in this case Northern Ireland) contributed to English football. And he will be inseparable from the heroic Manchester United/ Matt Busby saga.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,534
raetsel said:
www.theguardian.com

Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Regardless of your sporting allegiances, it would be churlish not to admire former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who died in Coleraine yesterday, aged 87. surrounded by his family. Harry was one of those genuine heroes on and off the pitch, who risked his life to save numerous people in the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air crash, including, Bobby Charlton, Matt Busby, and a two year old Yugoslav child. He was a modest, unassuming and dignified man whose reflective tone when interviewed about the tragedy later focused on his grief for those who died rather than his own heroic actions, which he invariably underplayed.
Click to expand...
Indeed, a very class act. No stranger to tragedy in his personal life either I read, losing his first wife very young and a grown up daughter to the same disease.

A hero for any age.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top