Harry Gregg (1932-2020)

Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87 Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87

Regardless of your sporting allegiances, it would be churlish not to admire former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who died in Coleraine yesterday, aged 87. surrounded by his family. Harry was one of those genuine heroes on and off the pitch, who risked his life to save numerous people in the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air crash, including, Bobby Charlton, Matt Busby, and a two year old Yugoslav child. He was a modest, unassuming and dignified man whose reflective tone when interviewed about the tragedy later focused on his grief for those who died rather than his own heroic actions, which he invariably underplayed.