Harte Murder case, prime suspect confesses. Congrats to police or cause for concern?

The OP is a disgrace. We are basically in state of ignorance, and this is jumping the gun. I think the Harte and McAreavey families have had enough distress.



This I do either know or surmise:



(1) I lived in Mauritius for some years, married a Mauritian woman and have friends and relatives there. The police are no angels and there is petty corruption, but that is true everywhere.

(2) That being said, they are well capable of solving this case honestly. Mauritius is the only country in Africa to have changed its government democratically, not once but many times, since Independence. I know it as a dynamic, progressive place - with an Indian culture suffused with African rhythms. It has an Asian majority who have close ties to France (Reunion Island part of France is only 60 miles away), UK, India and South Africa. The image of a slothful and incompetent police force is totally wrong.

(3) Mauritius depends on Tourism and there will be strong pressure on the police to clear this up quickly.

(4) Recognising the dangers of the that pressure, Mauritian hotels are not open to everyone. They stand in compounds, usually far from towns and villages, and are playgrounds for the Western rich. They are totally self-contained and the tourists come and go by taxi to see the island. Security is tight and this must have been an inside job.

(5) The story of the electronic key cards seems to me to confirm (4). An outsider would not have access to the system.

(6) Mauritians in general are a friendly, easygoing people. Of course there is crime, and you would not walk around alone at hight. BTW, when a friend of mine was in Cape Town, he was told to take a taxi from the hotel every day even in daylight. Strolling around by day was out of the question. That would be totally different in Mauritius.



I think there are questions to be asked - there seems to have been a gang in the hotel pilfering rooms. Why was this not known and reported before? Have guests had valuables taken before? What action did the management take, if that is the case? Have they been paying off guests to avoid publicity? One of the men is a supervisor - were management complicit? Hotel security have a major question mark over them.



We do not know the full story, but we should avoid idle speculation in the interim.