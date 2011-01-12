Harte Murder case, prime suspect confesses. Congrats to police or cause for concern?

C

Congalltee

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
6,124
Prime suspect confesses to Michaela's murder | BreakingNews.ie

The Mauritian police force appear to have moved with an efficency, with which the West Midlands Police of the 1970's would be proud. They already have a confession. A quick closure to this uncertainty may be good for the Harte family (and the Mauritian tourist industry), but if a subsequent case collapses (there judiciary is independent) this would create even more anguish.

UNHCR | Refworld | 2009 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices - Mauritius

Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

The constitution and law prohibit such practices; however, there continued to be reports of police abuses.
Click to expand...
The police commissioner reports directly to the Prime Minister's Office. Police corruption and abuse of detainees were problems.

The NHRC investigates allegations of police abuse and may report such cases to the Office of the DPP. By November 30, the NHRC had received 66 complaints of physical or verbal abuse by police: 18 complaints were withdrawn or dismissed for lack of evidence, four cases were referred to appropriate authorities for follow-up, and 44 cases remained under investigation.
Click to expand...
Thankfully the death penalty was abolished in 1995, although the Prime Minister had pledged to restore it this year.
Navin Ramgoolam determined to bring back the death penalty | Mauritius Maurice KZ


UNHCR | Refworld | Freedom in the World 2009 - Mauritius

UNHCR | Refworld | Country of Origin Information Key Documents: Mauritius
 


The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Congalltee said:
Prime suspect confesses to Michaela's murder | BreakingNews.ie

The Mauritian police force appear to have moved with an efficency, with which the West Midlands Police of the 1970's would be proud. They already have a confession. A quick closure to this uncertainty may be good for the Harte family (and the Mauritian tourist industry), but if a subsequent case collapses (there judiciary is independent) this would create even more anguish.

UNHCR | Refworld | 2009 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices - Mauritius





Thankfully the death penalty was abolished in 1995, although the Prime Minister had pledged to restore it this year.
Navin Ramgoolam determined to bring back the death penalty | Mauritius Maurice KZ


UNHCR | Refworld | Freedom in the World 2009 - Mauritius

UNHCR | Refworld | Country of Origin Information Key Documents: Mauritius
Click to expand...
Wow.
A confession already.

Certain Nordie type posters over on the politically motivated http://www.politics.ie/culture-community/147864-tyrone-mourning-murdered-bride-michaela.html thread werent too pleased that the cops might have been going easy on the suspects who had lodged complaints of police brutality.
 
H

hurling_lad

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
2,489
It was always likely that any result the police would get in this case might raise uneasiness, as I'm sure there would be an awful lot of pressure on the police to catch someone as proof that they are cleaning up crime and Mauritius is still a safe destination for tourists.
 
E

Echogate

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
355
Was there a history of robbery at the Hotel?

Was there a history of robbery at the Hotel?
 
B

baldbear

Active member
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
127
According to police there was an admission and not a confession, what do they mean by that?
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,323
The arrest, confessions and charges have been brought about awfully quickly, which makes me slightly uneasy about it.

Heres hoping the forensic evidence proves beyond doubt that these men are the ones responsible for this awful crime
 
B

baldbear

Active member
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
127
tribade said:
The arrest, confessions and charges have been brought about awfully quickly, which makes me slightly uneasy about it.

Heres hoping the forensic evidence proves beyond doubt that these men are the ones responsible for this awful crime
Click to expand...
I hope they do the forensics properly and don't cock it up. It seems the government have put alot of pressure on the police to get a confession asap.
 
L

Legacy

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 15, 2010
Messages
636
tribade said:
The arrest, confessions and charges have been brought about awfully quickly, which makes me slightly uneasy about it.

Heres hoping the forensic evidence proves beyond doubt that these men are the ones responsible for this awful crime
Click to expand...
I think we have become so used to 'slow justice' in our system that we are always surprised when we see another jurisdiction moving so fast. Having said that, if someone was murdered here and the suspect was caught pretty quick (as has been the case) then they are usually brought before the courts and charged pretty quick if the evidence is there.

There was blood on the floor of the bathroom and the police say that her body wasnt damaged (apart from the marks around her neck) so maybe one of the suspects either injured themselves or the poor girl put up such a fight that she injured him enough to draw blood. If they found that the suspect had a fresh injury this would also, Im sure, lend weight to the evidence.

Also we must remember that their justice system is different to ours. As far as I can make out the charges can be changed as time goes by but they usually start out with the highest possible charge. It might sound odd but only because it's not something we are used to here.
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 3, 2007
Messages
14,228
tribade said:
The arrest, confessions and charges have been brought about awfully quickly, which makes me slightly uneasy about it.

Heres hoping the forensic evidence proves beyond doubt that these men are the ones responsible for this awful crime
Click to expand...
There was CCTV footage of the men going to the room it seems. If the video quality is reasonable that regularly leads to an admission.
 
Johnnybaii

Johnnybaii

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
1,744
As with all things in life nothing gets in the way of making the money. Fast 'justice' was required and fast 'justice' was dealt.

Sincerely hope they have the right men.
 
D

drjimryan2

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 16, 2009
Messages
1,805
its a mixture of the french and english systems........

as for the 'confessions'...
 
S

Sancho

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 15, 2006
Messages
364
The forensics should be enough. There was mention of skin tissue under her fingernails, and you presume they have dusted for fingerprints. If these and the blood sample mentioned previously connect to the accused, I think you have grounds for trial. No Rumpole of the Bailey me, mind you.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
53,561
The OP is a disgrace. We are basically in state of ignorance, and this is jumping the gun. I think the Harte and McAreavey families have had enough distress.

This I do either know or surmise:

(1) I lived in Mauritius for some years, married a Mauritian woman and have friends and relatives there. The police are no angels and there is petty corruption, but that is true everywhere.
(2) That being said, they are well capable of solving this case honestly. Mauritius is the only country in Africa to have changed its government democratically, not once but many times, since Independence. I know it as a dynamic, progressive place - with an Indian culture suffused with African rhythms. It has an Asian majority who have close ties to France (Reunion Island part of France is only 60 miles away), UK, India and South Africa. The image of a slothful and incompetent police force is totally wrong.
(3) Mauritius depends on Tourism and there will be strong pressure on the police to clear this up quickly.
(4) Recognising the dangers of the that pressure, Mauritian hotels are not open to everyone. They stand in compounds, usually far from towns and villages, and are playgrounds for the Western rich. They are totally self-contained and the tourists come and go by taxi to see the island. Security is tight and this must have been an inside job.
(5) The story of the electronic key cards seems to me to confirm (4). An outsider would not have access to the system.
(6) Mauritians in general are a friendly, easygoing people. Of course there is crime, and you would not walk around alone at hight. BTW, when a friend of mine was in Cape Town, he was told to take a taxi from the hotel every day even in daylight. Strolling around by day was out of the question. That would be totally different in Mauritius.

I think there are questions to be asked - there seems to have been a gang in the hotel pilfering rooms. Why was this not known and reported before? Have guests had valuables taken before? What action did the management take, if that is the case? Have they been paying off guests to avoid publicity? One of the men is a supervisor - were management complicit? Hotel security have a major question mark over them.

We do not know the full story, but we should avoid idle speculation in the interim.
 
pinemartin

pinemartin

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 7, 2006
Messages
6,659
owedtojoy said:
Have guests had valuables taken before? What action did the management take, if that is the case? Have they been paying off guests to avoid publicity? One of the men is a supervisor - were management complicit? Hotel security have a major question mark over them.

We do not know the full story, but we should avoid idle speculation in the interim.
Click to expand...
hello
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
53,561
pinemartin said:
hello
Click to expand...
Fair comment. :oops:

There is, though, a difference between logical questions that arise from what we know, and having a "Maybe they got the wrong men?" debate on no grounds.
 
picador

picador

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2009
Messages
20,659
owedtojoy said:
The OP is a disgrace. We are basically in state of ignorance, and this is jumping the gun. I think the Harte and McAreavey families have had enough distress.

This I do either know or surmise:

(1) I lived in Mauritius for some years, married a Mauritian woman and have friends and relatives there. The police are no angels and there is petty corruption, but that is true everywhere.
(2) That being said, they are well capable of solving this case honestly. Mauritius is the only country in Africa to have changed its government democratically, not once but many times, since Independence. I know it as a dynamic, progressive place - with an Indian culture suffused with African rhythms. It has an Asian majority who have close ties to France (Reunion Island part of France is only 60 miles away), UK, India and South Africa. The image of a slothful and incompetent police force is totally wrong.
(3) Mauritius depends on Tourism and there will be strong pressure on the police to clear this up quickly.
(4) Recognising the dangers of the that pressure, Mauritian hotels are not open to everyone. They stand in compounds, usually far from towns and villages, and are playgrounds for the Western rich. They are totally self-contained and the tourists come and go by taxi to see the island. Security is tight and this must have been an inside job.
(5) The story of the electronic key cards seems to me to confirm (4). An outsider would not have access to the system.
(6) Mauritians in general are a friendly, easygoing people. Of course there is crime, and you would not walk around alone at hight. BTW, when a friend of mine was in Cape Town, he was told to take a taxi from the hotel every day even in daylight. Strolling around by day was out of the question. That would be totally different in Mauritius.

I think there are questions to be asked - there seems to have been a gang in the hotel pilfering rooms. Why was this not known and reported before? Have guests had valuables taken before? What action did the management take, if that is the case? Have they been paying off guests to avoid publicity? One of the men is a supervisor - were management complicit? Hotel security have a major question mark over them.

We do not know the full story, but we should avoid idle speculation in the interim.
Click to expand...
Thanks for that informative post.

Of course if the police hadn't caught anyone they would be getting called useless and corrupt for precisely the opposite reasons.

It is probably news to some that Mauritius has a legal system.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
picador said:
Thanks for that informative post.

Of course if the police hadn't caught anyone they would be getting called useless and corrupt for precisely the opposite reasons.
Click to expand...
Maybe in parts of hysterical Belfast thats what happens where before the body is cold the mobs howl for results from the psni:rolleyes:
picador said:
It is probably news to some that Mauritius has a legal system.
Click to expand...
Why should it be news to anybody at all.?
The patronizing tone of this comment is on par for this poster:rolleyes:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom