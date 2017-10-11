Harvey Wallbanger nul points

Nobody wants Harvey W no more, they just want a sloe comfortable screw up against the wall.Being the media threads, we have to talk about Harvey. I was sure he was a german with an oktoberfest belly, but not exactly, Wine-steen is not how the germans would say it.1. Harassment was always a factor for women (and gays) in the circus that is hollywood.2. Women also harassed decision makers to get parts.3. No is still no, and is always no.4. HW has already paid 8 women to stop complaining. Everyone around him must have known about this.5. But, nothing gets done unless it's out there in the meeja. Then the avalanche, apres moi le deluge.Is there a better way?