Harvey Wallbanger nul points

McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
7,475
Twitter
No
Nobody wants Harvey W no more, they just want a sloe comfortable screw up against the wall.

Sloe Comfortable Screw Up Against The Wall | Hampton Roads Happy Hour


Being the media threads, we have to talk about Harvey. I was sure he was a german with an oktoberfest belly, but not exactly, Wine-steen is not how the germans would say it.


1. Harassment was always a factor for women (and gays) in the circus that is hollywood.

2. Women also harassed decision makers to get parts.

3. No is still no, and is always no.

4. HW has already paid 8 women to stop complaining. Everyone around him must have known about this.

5. But, nothing gets done unless it's out there in the meeja. Then the avalanche, apres moi le deluge.


Is there a better way?
 


W

Wagmore

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2015
Messages
15,351
Two Harvey threads have already failed to make it down the Pie slipway Good luck with the third!
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Salient comment I seen on twitter, he wasn't fired by his company because they found out he was a serial sex abuser, they fired him because we found out.
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,797
Seth MacFarlane's 2013 Oscar presentation is doing the rounds.
Blatantly obvious that his behaviour has been known for quite some time.
 
fat finger

fat finger

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2016
Messages
2,287
Inevitably questions are already being asked about former head of the BBC Mark Thompson's role in helping cover up for Weinstein. Thompson was in charge of the BBC when several complaints about Jimmy Saville were made, but were not properly investigated, now people are asking was he brought into the New York Times to help spike the stories about Weinstein that journalists in the paper wanted to get published? The plot thickens
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
mr_anderson said:
Seth MacFarlane's 2013 Oscar presentation is doing the rounds.
Blatantly obvious that his behaviour has been known for quite some time.
Click to expand...
What presentation?
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
Double post
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
These creeps are in all areas of life, all over the world and still getting away with it.
 
D

Deleted member 17573

ger12 said:
These creeps are in all areas of life, all over the world and still getting away with it.
Click to expand...
Why didn't certain well established stars come out sooner and save younger women from the same experiences that they claim to have had?
 
Shpake

Shpake

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
5,282
McTell said:
Nobody wants Harvey W no more, they just want a sloe comfortable screw up against the wall.

Sloe Comfortable Screw Up Against The Wall | Hampton Roads Happy Hour


Being the media threads, we have to talk about Harvey. I was sure he was a german with an oktoberfest belly, but not exactly, Wine-steen is not how the germans would say it.


1. Harassment was always a factor for women (and gays) in the circus that is hollywood.

2. Women also harassed decision makers to get parts.

3. No is still no, and is always no.

4. HW has already paid 8 women to stop complaining. Everyone around him must have known about this.

5. But, nothing gets done unless it's out there in the meeja. Then the avalanche, apres moi le deluge.


Is there a better way?
Click to expand...
Wikipedia puts him as Jewish. So that makes Jewish German descent.
 
W

Wagmore

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2015
Messages
15,351
fat finger said:
Inevitably questions are already being asked about former head of the BBC Mark Thompson's role in helping cover up for Weinstein. Thompson was in charge of the BBC when several complaints about Jimmy Saville were made, but were not properly investigated, now people are asking was he brought into the New York Times to help spike the stories about Weinstein that journalists in the paper wanted to get published? The plot thickens
Click to expand...
Oh yeah....still can't figure why Irish media is running so scared.Libluvvie syndrome only explains so much.Irish Mail all over it this morning.Barely mapped in Irish dailies.
 
Shpake

Shpake

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
5,282
ger12 said:
These creeps are in all areas of life, all over the world and still getting away with it.
Click to expand...
Yes but some places are kind of known for it. If you frequent a brothel or a sex-shop over in Holland, maybe you shouldn't be complaining all that much. Likwise Hollywood in the States. What would you expect?
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
Sailor said:
Why didn't certain well established stars come out sooner and save younger women from the same experiences that they claim to have had?
Click to expand...
Why didn't Irish men and women do more to come out sooner and save children from the violence and abuse in institutions?
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
Shpake said:
Yes but some places are kind of known for it. If you frequent a brothel or a sex-shop over in Holland, maybe you shouldn't be complaining all that much. Likwise Hollywood in the States. What would you expect?
Click to expand...
I'd expect it to stop, wherever it's going on.
 
C

constitutionus

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2007
Messages
23,416
whats gets me is why him fleeing the country doesnt seem to be a big deal.

surely its only a matter of time before an arrest warrent is issued ?

lots of articles and broadcasts seem to be implying that harvey is just the tip of the iceberg and we could be on the verge of a catholic church level scandal in hollywood.

the timing does seem a bit odd to me, particularly with the quick legger of the man involved. makes me think theres more to come as he didnt even TRY to fight this one like he's done time and time again in the past.
 
N

niall78

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
11,109
ger12 said:
Why didn't Irish men and women do more to come out sooner and save children from the violence and abuse in institutions?
Click to expand...
Many many people are cowards.

I don't mean that in a bad way. I've been a coward myself - small beer stuff really but the events stick in my mind.

It's easier to run with crowd than be apart from it. It is easy to run from trouble.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
ger12 said:
Wow.
Click to expand...
Only scratching the surface ger.


If you have the stomach for it google what Macaulay Culkin, Corey Haim and Elijah Wood have to say on the Hollywood paedo rings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top