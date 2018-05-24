Harvey Weinstein to surrender to police on sex charges

When Polanski was arrested in Zurich in 2009 in a failed attempt by the US to extradite him, more than 100 celebrities signed a petition demanding his release. These included Harrison Ford, David Lynch, Tilda Swinton, Darren Aranofsky, Penelope Cruz, Wes Anderson, and — no surprise — Woody Allen. Harvey Weinstein, another signer, now also faces public allegations of decades-long sexual harassment; it remains to be seen what fallout, if any, he will suffer.



The petition is no longer online (seems some may have regretted signing — or at least the optics), but other celebrities have vocally defended Polanski. At the time, Whoopi Goldberg infamously claimed, “It wasn’t rape-rape!” on “The View.”