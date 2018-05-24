Harvey Weinstein to surrender to police on sex charges

Harvey Weinstein set to turn himself in on sex crime charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday to face charges related to alleged sexual misconduct in connection to a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD, the Daily News has confirmed.

The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser  Lucia Evans  who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said
Source: NYDailyNews - Harvey Weinstein set to turn himself in on sex crime charges in New York
 


Already mentioned on the Nul points thread, but I suppose it deserves its own.

Good-o he's surrendered. He's facing the inevitable. He must be realising what a scumbag he has been.
 
gracethepirate said:
Already mentioned on the Nul points thread, but I suppose it deserves its own.

Good-o he's surrendered. He's facing the inevitable. He must be realising what a scumbag he has been.
Sorry, i didnt know it was mentioned in another thread!
 
Will Hollywood send out a Posse for Polanski . They were big supporters of him once !
 
In-fairness , isn’t just great having money in America and perhaps anywhere ....

Harvey organises when to turn up at his convenience .....

No money and Police come for you quick and sharp especially for these type of offences .
 
Hollywood should do a Film about how so many Hollywood people supported Polanski.....

Who would be the Stars ? ? ?
 
There will be a movie about that abuser- it will be a blockbuster whilst he will be behind bars on a sex molester wing-
 
blinding said:
Go on explain ! Does he know too much ?
He's. Not. In. America.

blinding said:
In-fairness , isn’t just great having money in America and perhaps anywhere ....

Harvey organises when to turn up at his convenience .....

No money and Police come for you quick and sharp especially for these type of offences .
He's not based in NY. So you can either agree his surrender or you have to go to the extended hassle and time of arranging out of state arrest warrants and extradition hearings.
 
Every white male is potentially now in the #metoo target sights.

If you are male make some fight back and vote NO tomorrow.

Give the feminazis nothing
 
blinding said:
Will Hollywood send out a Posse for Polanski . They were big supporters of him once !
Weinstein was of them. What a surprise.

When Polanski was arrested in Zurich in 2009 in a failed attempt by the US to extradite him, more than 100 celebrities signed a petition demanding his release. These included Harrison Ford, David Lynch, Tilda Swinton, Darren Aranofsky, Penelope Cruz, Wes Anderson, and — no surprise — Woody Allen. Harvey Weinstein, another signer, now also faces public allegations of decades-long sexual harassment; it remains to be seen what fallout, if any, he will suffer.

The petition is no longer online (seems some may have regretted signing — or at least the optics), but other celebrities have vocally defended Polanski. At the time, Whoopi Goldberg infamously claimed, “It wasn’t rape-rape!” on “The View.”
https://nypost.com/2017/10/05/why-does-hollywood-keep-defending-roman-polanski/
 
blinding said:
Will Hollywood send out a Posse for Polanski . They were big supporters of him once !
[video=youtube;sHflBPU-DtA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHflBPU-DtA[/video]

Fccuking a 13 year up the 'rse after drugging her isn't rape rape apparently? These people are scum.
 
