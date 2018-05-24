Harvey Weinstein to surrender to police on sex charges

USER1234
Source: NYDailyNews - Harvey Weinstein set to turn himself in on sex crime charges in New YorkHarvey Weinstein set to turn himself in on sex crime charges in New York
Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday to face charges related to alleged sexual misconduct in connection to a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD, the Daily News has confirmed.
The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser Lucia Evans who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said