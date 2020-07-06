Alex Kane: Has Foster reached the 'Trimble Tipping Point Moment'? A DUP friend texted me on Thursday morning, wondering if I thought Arlene Foster had reached what he wonderfully described as the "David Trimble Tipping Point Moment".

Had he stepped down in the spring/early summer of 2003 (he hung on for another two years) it is possible that Jeffrey Donaldson would have replaced him and a generation of younger party members, including Foster, would have stayed in the UUP and probably deprived the DUP of its top-dog role.I do not see what difference it will make if the DUP change its leadership? The question the DUP needs to address is the border in the Irish sea and how it addresses the pressures it unleashed in Brexit for things being increasingly on an Island wide basis.