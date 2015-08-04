Hasbara Industry: Why Israel’s Army of Spin-Doctors is Doomed to Defeat

Hasbara Industry: Why Israel’s Army of Spin-Doctors is Doomed to Defeat

The Israeli government believes it is locked in an epic struggle to save Israel from the growing movement calling for an international boycott. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Israel must quickly “rebrand” itself to avoid pariah status.

Ordinary Israelis are therefore being conscripted into an army of spin-doctors in a campaign termed “hasbara” – Hebrew for “public diplomacy”, or more literally “propaganda”.

In the latest offensive, the education ministry has launched a compulsory hasbara course for Israeli students travelling abroad. All youth delegations are now required to learn how to justify to outsiders Israel’s policies in the occupied territories. According to officials, the students must challenge those who “seek to delegitimize Israel”.

....

The hasbara industry’s chief flaw, as Israeli political scientist Neve Gordon observes, is its assumption that “the merchandise is fine, and only the packaging needs to be replaced”.

But rapid developments in information technology mean Israel has less control over its image than ever before.

First it was 24-hour rolling news, then the internet. Now cheap smartphones make every Palestinian a potential documentary-maker, ensuring that moments of cruelty and oppression are captured and available for anyone who cares to look.

Palestinians post online videos of their everyday abuse: from demolition of homes to stone-throwers being shot with live ammunition; from settlers burning crops to children being dragged by soldiers from their beds in the middle of the night.

Last week 56-year-old Zaki Sabah, a familiar cake vendor in Jerusalem’s Old City, starred in one such video. Bystanders filmed him being savagely beaten by Israeli police on a busy road. Denied a permit for many years by the occupation authorities, Sabah has been repeatedly fined and jailed.

...

Critics of Israel, it is implied, are either inveterate dupes or unabashed anti-semites. Either they have been deceived by the Israel-haters, or they are haters themselves.

http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/07/07/hasbara-industry-why-israels-army-of-spin-doctors-is-doomed-to-defeat/
Troll techniques

Turn up randomly asking question about Israel, trying to engage/educate.

Guilt by association, they point to some source your are linked to as being anti-semitic or neo-nazi.

Opportunity to redeem – the offer chance to recant from your naive ways.

Smears and insults – if the top 3 fail then it’s just character assassination.

Name bombing – using seo in blackhat ways to denounce and smear people. ie website with 37 mentions of someones name will prob get a Page one on Google.

Hasbara trolls generally follow the rules of social networks, because they want to continue to influence people and subvert open and free debate.
Perhaps in the name of transparency, our own resident Hasbara poster might share with us his sources, tool kits, and networks so that we may see that Israel is indeed an open and transparent friend of the west as it claims.
 
This is certainly an interesting subject but sadly, as soon as one of our resident Israeli propagandists sees this thread they will PM/email their Pro-Zionist moderator here, stringjack, to demand it is zoo'd, and as ever, stringjack will oblige!

Zionists don't just control Palestine...
 
Even Melanie Phillips says it's a failure. Mind you some of the Palestinian staples have come unstuck as well; given all those cameras that B'tsalem handed out, the olive tree destruction meme remains largely unrecorded.

[video]http://www.jewishpress.com/tv/video-picks/melanie-phillips-israeli-hasbara-is-a-joke/2014/02/26/[/video]
 
maxflinn said:
This is certainly an interesting subject but sadly, as soon as one of our resident Israeli propagandists sees this thread they will PM/email their Pro-Zionist moderator here, stringjack, to demand it is zoo'd, and as ever, stringjack will oblige!

Zionists don't just control Palestine...
Post #3 right on cue.

BTW, Shinnerbot, stick a link in there; you know how weird the mods get over things like this, especially SJ.
 
Christ! More f**king Jew threads.

You people need a hobby.
 
The lies and spin have been well documented, and not just by sources that are in any way suspect.

The London Independent had this last year: Israel-Gaza conflict: The secret report that helps Israelis to hide facts - Comment - Voices - The Independent

It's notable that the spindoctor Luntz was employed by FF to try to buy votes.

But the usual fools (why do so many have an underscore at the end of their anonymous usernames? Is it in the FAQ of the Israel Ireland Facebook page) swallow the crap hook, line and sinker.
 
Ren84 said:
It's actually an Israel thread.
Sure it is, petal.

It just happens to be swarmed by the usual group of P.ie's Jew hating weirdos. One of them even liked your post!
 
CookieMonster said:
Sure it is, petal.

It just happens to be swarmed by the usual group of P.ie's Jew hating weirdos. One of them even liked your post!
Post liked as it nicely illustrates the very underhand tactics this thread invites discussion of.
 
CookieMonster said:
F*ck off, you anti-Semitic creep.
Liked again as it's simply further evidence of the subject at hand in action.

Where's Clandickard and the rest? I'm amazed this thread hasn't already been zoo'd, though we know it will be, don't we, CookieMonster!!
 
maxflinn said:
Liked again as it's simply further evidence of the subject at hand in action.

Where's Clandickard and the rest? I'm amazed this thread hasn't already been zoo'd, though we know it will be, don't we, CookieMonster!!
So your point is people who frequently challenge Jew hating weirdos, like yourself, challenging Jew hating weirdos in a thread started by Jew hating weirdos designed specifically to attract other Jew hating weirdos is somehow proof of some sort of conspiracy against Jew hating weirdos?

And you wonder why so much of your crap is Zooed. You people are obsessed freaks.
 
If it's bound to fail and "the education ministry has launched a compulsory hasbara course for Israeli students..." you'd wonder why the BDS movement is so adamant about introducing an academic boycott of Israel. If it's bound to fail why the need to try and silence Israeli academics and students?
 
L'Chaim said:
If it's bound to fail and "the education ministry has launched a compulsory hasbara course for Israeli students..." you'd wonder why the BDS movement is so adamant about introducing an academic boycott of Israel. If it's bound to fail why the need to try and silence Israeli academics and students?
Because it's about nothing else but drumming up hatred for Jews by people like maxflinn and fellow anti-Semitic travellers bringing some well meaning, but misguided, people along with them who've been fooled in to thinking it's got something to do with human rights.
 
CookieMonster said:
So your point is people who frequently challenge Jew hating weirdos, like yourself, challenging Jew hating weirdos in a thread started by Jew hating weirdos designed specifically to attract other Jew hating weirdos is somehow proof of some sort of conspiracy against Jew hating weirdos?

And you wonder why so much of your crap is Zooed. You people are obsessed freaks.
Judging by the attitudes shown so far in this thread, there's only one person looking like a weirdo!

Now you've done your bit to drag phantom antisemitism to the fore, thus scaring away others who may be worried that your forked tongue may label them too.

Go away now, and stop trolling.
 
CookieMonster said:
Because it's about nothing else but drumming up hatred for Jews by people like maxflinn fellow travellers bringing some well meaning, but misguided people who think it's got something to do with human rights, along with them.
Oh leave them say what they like, because people reading their opinions will easily see that they are the haters. No matter what we do, the likes of maxflynn etc. will still show their hypocrisy, double standards when it comes to Israel, and discrimination against Israel. Nothing we say will change their minds.They aren't my target audience. I just use them to put across my arguments. So we won't change their minds, but it will change the minds of people who aren't as mired down in hatred as max etc.
 
CookieMonster said:
Sure it is, petal.

It just happens to be swarmed by the usual group of P.ie's Jew hating weirdos. One of them even liked your post!
CookieMonster said:
F*ck off, you anti-Semitic creep.
CookieMonster said:
So your point is people who frequently challenge Jew hating weirdos, like yourself, challenging Jew hating weirdos in a thread started by Jew hating weirdos designed specifically to attract other Jew hating weirdos is somehow proof of some sort of conspiracy against Jew hating weirdos?

And you wonder why so much of your crap is Zooed. You people are obsessed freaks.
CookieMonster said:
Because it's about nothing else but drumming up hatred for Jews by people like maxflinn and fellow anti-Semitic travellers bringing some well meaning, but misguided, people along with them who've been fooled in to thinking it's got something to do with human rights.
Troll techniques

Turn up randomly asking question about Israel, trying to engage/educate.

Guilt by association, they point to some source your are linked to as being anti-semitic or neo-nazi.

Opportunity to redeem – the offer chance to recant from your naive ways.

Smears and insults – if the top 3 fail then it’s just character assassination.

Name bombing – using seo in blackhat ways to denounce and smear people. ie website with 37 mentions of someones name will prob get a Page one on Google.

Hasbara trolls generally follow the rules of social networks, because they want to continue to influence people and subvert open and free debate.
Sticks and stones and all that. I suppose that people who were against Apartheid were Anti-boer white haters or some such like that :roll:

Off on your trolley now...."Weirdo" ;)
 
maxflinn said:
Judging by the attitudes shown so far in this thread, there's only one person looking like a weirdo!
From the chap who has only started one thread ever which wasn't a rant about Israel?

You're a Jew obsessed freak.

Now you've done your bit to drag phantom antisemitism to the fore, thus scaring away others who may be worried that your forked tongue may label them too.
It's not phantom. Anyone who isn't as nuts as you are who takes a look at your post history can see, as clear as day, that you are undoubted a virulent, unrelenting and utterly obsessed anti-Semite.

Go away now, and stop trolling.
The only one trolling here is you. Thread after thread, post after post, the same raving nonsense, the same discussions, the same points, the same accusations against anyone who doesn't agree with you, the same paranoia and always, always, about the same subject.
 
L'Chaim said:
Oh leave them say what they like, because people reading their opinions will easily see that they are the haters. No matter what we do, the likes of maxflynn etc. will still show their hypocrisy, double standards when it comes to Israel, and discrimination against Israel. Nothing we say will change their minds.They aren't my target audience. I just use them to put across my arguments. So we won't change their minds, but it will change the minds of people who aren't as mired down in hatred as max etc.
I'm proud that my efforts to help the Palestinian people on here have led to the main Zionist shills singling me out. It shows that I'm doing a good job.

Thanks :) ;)
 
