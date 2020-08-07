Hate Crime Bill

ringobrodgar
Active member
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2020
- Messages
- 259
Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill Written Submissions - Parliamentary Business : Scottish Parliament
Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill
This Scottish Government bill seeks to modernise, consolidate and extend hate crime legislation in Scotland. It deals with the aggravation of more general offences by prejudice as well as specific hate crime offences.
digitalpublications.parliament.scot
This one has me worried Scotland could end up with less freedom to speak than other European countries.