High Court ruling on Citizenship

I have worked in most countries of the world as an Engineer. China, Russia. Singapore, Germany etc The process of finding work sometimes required scouring the many special websites for my line of work, or networking and recommendations from colleagues. Sometimes a phone interview ,sometimes an onsite interview, but my CV and recommendations were usually sufficient to find work.

The employer then issues a Letter of Intent (LOI), Medical Cert usually required,check for fitness and diseases, Vaccination shots etc. Visit to nearest Embassy or Consulate and generally pick up visa on same day.

Visa renewed as required by length of project. End of project , leave before visa expires or have problems with Border controls. No welfare available, all health ,housing at employers cost.

Germany had a serious manpower shortages after WW2, they imported many guest workers ,Turks,,Slavs Uk etc. Only the Turks had an integration problem ,being generally Muslims.

Singapore has a low birthrate ,they import from Malaysia, Bangladesh, China and specialists from Western countries. They issue work permits of varying lengths and a visitors visa on arrival. Short term visas can be renewed by a daytrip across the Causeway to Johor Bahru and a stamp from Border control on re-entering. No welfare allowed, health and housing at employers cost.

Singapore has over a million Guest workers, the Singaporeans generally do not like to do manual work. most all are Computer tappers.

As before ,end of project ,end of visa. Extension stays are available, but staying around Singapore ,without work soon makes a big hole in your wallet.

I have never met anyone who applied for Citizenship in any of these countries.

Citizenship is attractive to a person from a 3rd world country coming to the West, because it gives access to a generous welfare system of Health, Housing ,education and unearned cash.

Open borders and a Welfare system are not compatible and lead to society breakdown by its attraction of unskilled ,uneducated welfare tourists.