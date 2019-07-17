High Court ruling on Citizenship

Dame_Enda
Dec 14, 2011
59,168
In a landmark case, Judge Max Barrett has ruled that the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 means that someone can only get naturalised citizenship if they haven't left Ireland even for one day in the past year.
Is this over the top, or a welcome opportunity to debate Fine Gael's handing out citizenship like confetti at a wedding? Is it time to pause, take stock, and take a more restrictive (but measured) approach to granting citizenship?
