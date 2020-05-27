High Court strikes down sectoral pay and conditions law

Dame_Enda
The government should appeal this to the Supreme Court. The High Court argued the 2015 legislation violates Article 15.2.1 of the Constitution. There is a serious risk of social-dumping otherwise.
Legislation which allows for the setting of legally enforceable pay and conditions for thousands of workers in various employment sectors has been deemed unconstitutional by the High Court.
The ruling means many particularly lower paid employees will only have a legal entitlement to the National Minimum Wage and other basic statutory protections, rather than to better sectoral minimum rates and conditions established through negotiation between employers and unions and the setting of legally binding Sectoral Employment Orders.