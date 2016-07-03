Higher Education Authority calls for gender quotas and the like in Irish higher education institutions or they'll risk facing financial sanctions

My earlier thread on this was moved to zoo I think because I didn't say enough in the original post so I'd better say something.I am very suspicious of equality of outcome measures like this. I think it can lead to people being discriminated against because they are in the wrong group.I think a lot of feminists don't care much if men are discriminated against. They claim to campaign for equality but invariably it seems to be simply campaigning to help women. A better description would seem to be a trade union for women [which can have its place perhaps but only if it is counterbalanced with people willing to give alternative views. Unfortunately, it's not very politically correct to question them, just like we saw with gender quotas in politics where many in the public seem to be against them but politicians were generally afraid to speak up against them].