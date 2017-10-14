Hillary Clinton is still here, and that's OK!

HRC has done a few things since her unexpected defeat last year. After some time "walking in the woods", drinking chardonnay, etc she has attended several events, usually by invitation.

More recently she has published a memoir about her POTUS campaign and this has been on the best seller list since it was published. She has been touring the USA and today (14 October 2017) she received an honorary doctorate from Swansea University. This award was to recognise "her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world".*

There is still much media interest in HRC, and there are many people who still support her. Because of this, and because there isn't an appropriate thread for HRC post-2016, I thought I'd create this one.







_____
*[SUB](I don't think Don "Capone" Trump has ever received an honorary doctorate, and certainly not for human rights, and I doubt he ever will, but I am open to correction from those who think he's the greatest person of all time.)[/SUB]
 


gracethepirate said:
Most of us despise HRC, and Trump even more so. She doesn't do the prospects of seeing the back of Trump any good by her continual antics - more self serving behaviour from a champion of the art.
 
gracethepirate said:
All I remember being told repeatedly by Trump supporters is that she is a warmonger who would bring America to the brink of nuclear war - the irony of Trumps behavior and language to N.Korea and Iran are not lost.
 
gracethepirate said:
Thanks for the infomercial!
Lock Her Up.
 
Hillary who?
 
HRC is a war criminal.

Swansea University ought to be ashamed of themselves accrediting a war criminal.
 
Well this thread will be a lightning rod for the rabid I'd say....
 
Who?
 
It would take something Grotesque, Unbelievable, Bizarre and Unprecedented to make HRC look acceptable, let alone good.

That's what appears to have happened though.
 
Remember the lady who decided to mess up Libya, you know- the mass murdering war criminal who should be in a cell in the Hague along with several US Presidents and Secretaries of State? You know, the Wall Street funded psychopath?
 
But you wanted that didn't you?

She's a busted flush. An embarrassment to the democrats. In about 5 years she might be of interest.
Now she's just a reminder of hubris and indifference.
She has nothing to add that won't get the backs up of the very poeple the dems want back
 
No I didn’t want that though I expected it. You are not an HRC fan but at least you have something different to say from the trumpeters. All they can say generally are worn out one liners of fake news or a couple of memes. And they are all the same!

I want to let people know what is happening - news stuff.

I disagree with your assessment. You sound like a grouchy Bernie supporter.
 
