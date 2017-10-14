Hillary Clinton is still here, and that's OK!

HRC has done a few things since her unexpected defeat last year. After some time "walking in the woods", drinking chardonnay, etc she has attended several events, usually by invitation.
More recently she has published a memoir about her POTUS campaign and this has been on the best seller list since it was published. She has been touring the USA and today (14 October 2017) she received an honorary doctorate from Swansea University. This award was to recognise "her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world".*
There is still much media interest in HRC, and there are many people who still support her. Because of this, and because there isn't an appropriate thread for HRC post-2016, I thought I'd create this one.
_____
*[SUB](I don't think Don "Capone" Trump has ever received an honorary doctorate, and certainly not for human rights, and I doubt he ever will, but I am open to correction from those who think he's the greatest person of all time.)[/SUB]
