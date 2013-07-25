Historic moments captured on film

T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
The horrific Spanish train crash was captured by a camera on the line. It shocking and horrific - one of those moments when you just look at an event in stunned silence.

[video=youtube;o32nxuHshv4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o32nxuHshv4[/video]

The fact that it was filmed makes the image not just shocking but historic, as a remarkable moment captured in remarkable detail.

It raises the question: what other historic moments that shocked the world were caught on film? Each one, when shown, would have drawn the same stunned shocking reaction, presenting an image that is quite literally unforgettable.

What other ones do you know of? Do you remember where you were when they happened?

[video=youtube;sYFAm_V-MWk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYFAm_V-MWk[/video]
[video=youtube;34hZPisnIA0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34hZPisnIA0[/video]
I remember the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981. I was sitting at home watching children's programmes on BBC1 when a newsflash announced that the pope was shot. I remember running outside to tell my grandmother, who was in the garden, and both of us running in, stupefied at what had just happened in Rome.


[video=youtube;RMINSD7MmT4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMINSD7MmT4[/video]
I don't remember the actual moon landing, but I do remember the excitement of my parents, grandparent, and neighbours. It was one of those things that was talked off for years afterwards.

[video=youtube;D4KROpdUkrM]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4KROpdUkrM[/video]
A remarkable assassination, shown live on television in 1960, when Inejiro Asanuma, the leader of the Japanese Socialist Party, was stabbed to death by a 17 year old assassin while delivering a speech live. I wasn't born then, but it is known as one of the most historic moments on TV.
 


T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;1q91RZko5Gw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q91RZko5Gw[/video]

One of the most famous assassinations ever recorded - that of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

[video=youtube;SRy2R10tgVI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRy2R10tgVI[/video]
Assassination of Robert F Kennedy in 1968.
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;B0pyyt_G0U8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0pyyt_G0U8[/video]

One of the earliest assassinations caught on film - of King Alexander of Yugoslavia while on a state visit to France in 1934. The French Foreign Minister, Louis Barthou, was also assassinated.
 
harshreality

harshreality

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 14, 2011
Messages
2,647
:) Always liked this one.

[video=youtube;VBe_guezGGc]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBe_guezGGc[/video]
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
14,230
The 9/11 attacks, the second plane was live on TV and footage of the first plane surfaced later in the day.


[video=youtube;TJOwttgBpzE]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=TJOwttgBpzE[/video]

[video=youtube;PNzWVLJkyiI]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNzWVLJkyiI[/video]

The subsequent collapses of the towers also on live TV.

[video=youtube;eI6bAjbLtsU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI6bAjbLtsU[/video]

[video=youtube;xGAofwkAOlo]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=xGAofwkAOlo[/video]
 
D

Didimus

Well-known member
Joined
May 9, 2007
Messages
6,215
Assassination of King Alexander of Serbia, Marseilles, 1934

oops missed posting above
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;UzzAhdS-xIo]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzzAhdS-xIo[/video]
Queen Victoria's funeral in 1901.

[video=youtube;q9gwnKH15Xo]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9gwnKH15Xo[/video]
Queen Victoria's visit to Dublin in 1900. At Baggot Street Bridge.
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;kpCUFw-EnNw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpCUFw-EnNw[/video]
Battle of the Somme 1916
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;yGKlwE-zlxU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGKlwE-zlxU[/video]
The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

I had come into the sitting room to hear the Sky News headlines when they suddenly announced breaking news of the crash. My three flatmates and I stayed up to watch. I remember at 3.20am telling my flatmates she must be dead. As a freelance journalist I'd dealt with tons of press offices for all sorts of organisations. I'd dealt with Buckingham Palace three or four times and they were by far the most efficient press office I'd ever come across. It struck me that there was no way after that length of time that the Palace did not know her condition. So why weren't they announcing it? My gut feeling was that they had to hold it back. That could only mean she was dead or dying, and they had to tell her family first. An hour later they did announce her death.

I was sent to the British embassy to write a colour piece for my paper about people signing the book of condolence there some days later. I just remember the massive queues of Irish people there, in a long long queue. On the bus down there everyone was talking about her. It was eerie. I had never seen a reaction in Ireland like it.
 
B

Bleu Poppy

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 1, 2010
Messages
4,485
The death of Lee Harvey Oswald-

[video=youtube;Awy3h5QK7WI]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awy3h5QK7WI[/video]
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;S7Jll9_EiyA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7Jll9_EiyA[/video]
A shellshocked soldier from the Great War.
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;B9ZSmxQgr7o]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9ZSmxQgr7o[/video]
The funeral of Emperor Franz Josef of Austria-Hungary in 1916. He had reigned from 1848. It is extraordinary to think that someone could have reigned from during the Irish Famine to the mid-point of the First World War.

BTW the curly haired boy in the clip walking behind the hearse was Archduke Otto von Habsburg, the new crown prince of Austria, Hungary, Bohemia and other states. Otto only died in 2011. Again it is another remarkable record - that the last Austrian heir to the throne only died two years ago, 95 years after the funeral of Franz Josef. The woman in black beside him was Empress Zita, empress consort of the new emperor, Karl, Zita, Otto's mother, the empress consort during the First World War, only died in 1989, making her the last person alive to to have sat on a European throne back in the First World War, which ended 71 years before her death. With the exception of Otto's father, Karl, who died in 1922, the family seemed to live long long lives.

[video=youtube;9-BBgc_uBZQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-BBgc_uBZQ[/video]
The funeral of Archduke Otto in 2011. It was the last ever imperial funeral in Austria.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
52,334
Horrific live TV?

One winner only: Linda Martin 'singing' Get Lucky, on Brendan O'Connor's show.

[video=youtube;nZYQluJW-dM]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZYQluJW-dM[/video]
 
Last edited:
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;-0wEaATmtcA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0wEaATmtcA[/video]
Clips of Michael Collins.

[video=youtube;emBbgo1DZTk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emBbgo1DZTk[/video]
Dan Breen, interviewed in 1967.

[video=youtube;IhMJurr80PU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhMJurr80PU[/video]
Éamon de Valera, President of Ireland, talking about the Rising.
 
T

TommyO'Brien

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2009
Messages
12,132
[video=youtube;k1hOMj-CSwU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1hOMj-CSwU[/video]
President Kennedy in front of Oireachtas Éireann in 1963.
[video=youtube;tjjQ4Kf2Cq8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjjQ4Kf2Cq8[/video]
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
24,588
Hitler talks about the malign influence of internationalist elements ( i.e Jews ).

[video=youtube;_0V_xf3OQgM]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0V_xf3OQgM[/video]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom