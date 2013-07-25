Historic moments captured on film

The horrific Spanish train crash was captured by a camera on the line. It shocking and horrific - one of those moments when you just look at an event in stunned silence.



[video=youtube;o32nxuHshv4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o32nxuHshv4[/video]



The fact that it was filmed makes the image not just shocking but historic, as a remarkable moment captured in remarkable detail.



It raises the question: what other historic moments that shocked the world were caught on film? Each one, when shown, would have drawn the same stunned shocking reaction, presenting an image that is quite literally unforgettable.



What other ones do you know of? Do you remember where you were when they happened?



[video=youtube;sYFAm_V-MWk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYFAm_V-MWk[/video]

[video=youtube;34hZPisnIA0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34hZPisnIA0[/video]

I remember the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981. I was sitting at home watching children's programmes on BBC1 when a newsflash announced that the pope was shot. I remember running outside to tell my grandmother, who was in the garden, and both of us running in, stupefied at what had just happened in Rome.





[video=youtube;RMINSD7MmT4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMINSD7MmT4[/video]

I don't remember the actual moon landing, but I do remember the excitement of my parents, grandparent, and neighbours. It was one of those things that was talked off for years afterwards.



[video=youtube;D4KROpdUkrM]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4KROpdUkrM[/video]

A remarkable assassination, shown live on television in 1960, when Inejiro Asanuma, the leader of the Japanese Socialist Party, was stabbed to death by a 17 year old assassin while delivering a speech live. I wasn't born then, but it is known as one of the most historic moments on TV.