History Will Be Kind To Dev!

Dev: Independnece sound on that, Keeping Ireland out of the war: Grand, in contrast Belfast got the ************************ bombed out of it.

Economy: Well more than one million emigrated from the state since its foundation so for all the Irish freedom they got you can kiss my a.

Catholicism. No objection to him getting into bed with McQuaid and the RCC but to have all those poor children buggered... that's a national shame -- strikes me that one tyranny replaced another.

Corruption... they say that he pocketed a lot of the moneys of the Irish press... so first in a long line of them.

But his party FF have moved with the times: compromise on the north, relativising the importance of catholicism in the state... but a shame they were so slow. Still they have been the party in power for so long... like the Christian Democrats of Italy... they have (or had) this aura of being the party in power... the natural party. Course they blew it in the naughties.

(looking at it since 1922: shame they were so backward)