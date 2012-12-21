History Will Be Kind To Dev!

General Urko
Perhaps overly fair! I think on balance it has been with few exceptions obviously his vist to the German embassy after Hitler's suicide to offer condolences (He detested the American representative here) and that he stayed in power far to long are some of the main justifiable criticisms!
The man was not brown Mickey McQuaid's lap dog and did not have a sectarian atom in his being.
He founded the most formidable political party in Europe, which later became the criminal organisation styling itself as Fianna Fail - The Republican party.
He kept us out of that bit of devilment in Europe between 39-45. he was ultimately the great Free Stater. he was also a Republican, unlikemany Eff Effers who came after him.
