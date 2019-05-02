Holocaust Rembrance Day.

Mercurial would appear to have closed off the existing threads.

A8%D7%92-30.07.1942.-100313-e1556696440699-640x400.jpg
 


former wesleyan said:
Mercurial would appear to have closed off the existing threads.
And we see why with the above contribution from Rasherhash.

Of course that poster is far from alone, there's quite the band of nasty hateful little losers who troll these type of threads.
 
Speedfreak said:
And we see why with the above contribution from Rasherhash.

Of course that poster is far from alone, there's quite the band of nasty hateful little losers who troll these type of threads.
This is a discussion board, nothing should be closed off from criticism.

Your attempts at censorship are pathetic ;)
 
I see the Prince of CODOH is already on the the job with his world shattering evidence that will surly break the case.
 
A Voice said:
Who is the pretty woman in your avatar?
A Palestinian Jewess currently imprisoned by the Zionist colonial state for refusing to go along with the colonial project.
 
A Voice said:
She's very pretty. What's her name?
Atalya Ben Abba. North African Jewesses are probably the most pretty women in the world it has to said. Generally North African Jews are all around more pleasant than their European counter parts.
 
Golah veNekhar said:
A Palestinian Jewess currently imprisoned by the Zionist colonial state for refusing to go along with the colonial project.
She's not currently imprisoned.

Atalya Ben-Abba was a conscientious objector to military service for which she had to serve some time in prison as she would in any other country.

On June 27 2017, on her release from prison, she was granted an exemption from military service.

This poster needs to find some more current demonising material.

Not that he cares one way or another, as long as the incitement finds some willing recipients.
 
Speedfreak said:
She's not currently imprisoned.

Atalya Ben-Abba was a conscientious objector to military service for which she had to serve some time in prison as she would in any other country.

On June 27 2017, on her release from prison, she was granted an exemption from military service.

This poster needs to find some more current demonising material.

Not that he cares one way or another, as long as the incitement finds some willing recipients.
Im shocked shes lying .

Its a demented far right anti Semitic troll known as Sword of Catherine or something on Political Irish and was formerly known as Ratio here . .
 
amsterdemmetje said:
Im shocked shes lying .
Its a demented far right anti Semitic troll known as Sword of Catherine or something on Political Irish and was formerly known as Ratio here . .
Far right, far left, any radical position will do as long as it persecutes the targets of this poster's hatred, sectarianism and stupidity.

Going further back another incarnation of this poster was 'Paradosis', and you can better see the roots of their bigotry and the later online personas chosen if you look back through those posts - Search results

(I think it's important to try and understand where Holocaust deniers are coming from.)

* Updated link.
 
Jews are doing this this year.

D5gHweEW0AARAA5.jpg
 
Fascism: I sometimes fear...

I sometimes fear that
people think that fascism arrives in fancy dress
worn by grotesques and monsters
as played out in endless re-runs of the Nazis.

Fascism arrives as your friend.
It will restore your honour,
make you feel proud,
protect your house,
give you a job,
clean up the neighbourhood,
remind you of how great you once were,
clear out the venal and the corrupt,
remove anything you feel is unlike you...

It doesn't walk in saying,
"Our programme means militias, mass imprisonments, transportations, war and persecution."

- Michael Rosen
 
'The Chosen People' became the Chosen Dead with the proliferation of Holocaust museums worldwide.

I am a great admirer of the Jewish people having read quite a few histories of their remarkable contribution to culture in general and science in particular.
My late wife Maureen had a Russian jew grandfather but was not Jewish herself. But my little lady looked Jewish and lived close to a large Jewish community in Manchester UK. I as a boy lit fires and switched on lights for a Hasidic family and actually shared a house with a Kosher butcher and his family refugees from a concentration camp.

Take a peek at the WIKIPEDIA huge number of Holocaust movies, and then at the Irish Famine movies and have a little think. :)

IMG_0338.JPG
 
