Homeless figures set new record level at 9,104

Remember when Simon Coveney promised that homeless figures would be at zero a year ago ?

Instead the homeless numbers have rocketed to over 9,000 (9,104) an increase of 517 on the
previous month.

https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/0227/943970-homeless/

Might be the time for the FG strategic spin unit to get a few people out to criticize the homeless.

Its as if Rebuilding Ireland launched 2 years ago and which gives billions to landlords rather
than building social houses is not working.

Why cant the homeless not just live in all the cheap Dublin rental properties that Michael Darcy was
talking about ?
 


carlovian said:
Its as if Rebuilding Ireland launched 2 years ago and which gives billions to landlords rather
than building social houses is not working.
So you want the government to scrap "Rebuilding Ireland"?

Grand job, I'll let them know.
 
irishproduce said:
To be fair, they are not actually homeless
According to the Department of housing definition of homeless, as in need of emergency
accommodation, then yes they are homeless
 
Erudite Caveman said:
Nope. Getting them out of hotels won't make them unhomeless.
What are you on about you clown? There's some amount of trolls or fools on this thread already.
 
The market is not going to house penniless people. There is a profit motive. In that context the profit can only come from state subsidy of rent, either directly to the housed homeless or to the landlords themselves. A better solution is public housing. The Gresham evictions underline my point

There are also disturbing revelations from Mattie McGrath today alleging that ex British soldiers were used to break into the Smith family home as part of an eviction.
 
Dame_Enda said:
There are also disturbing revelations from Mattie McGrath today alleging that ex British soldiers were used to break into the Smith family home as part of an eviction.
What's disturbing about that? Do you/Mattie reckon that ex-IRA soldiers would have done a better job?
 
Mushroom said:
What's disturbing about that? Do you/Mattie reckon that ex-IRA soldiers would have done a better job?
It has shades of the Putin economy where businesses hire thugs to do their dirty work.
 
Mushroom said:
So you want the government to scrap "Rebuilding Ireland"?

Grand job, I'll let them know.
your a shill out of head office
it should be easy enough for you too
 
Saw footage of a what seemed a famine era eviction with the vulture funds employing Brits to put a family out of their home in Balbriggan.

Noonan deserves to be flayed alive
 
hammer

Its scandalous. Look after those that need looking after immediately.

Working families who through no fault of their own had bad luck renting a particular house or had a ropey landlord or just happened to buy at the wrong time.

Sort it
 
eoghanacht said:
Saw footage of a what seemed a famine era eviction with the vulture funds employing Brits to put a family out of their home in Balbriggan.

Noonan deserves to be flayed alive
Well I dont advocate violence but I will say that this is the second time there have been allegations of collusion between the Irish authorities and British mercs. Remember during Shell to Sea a provocateur was sent over to bring the movement into disrepute?

In the Balbriggan case there are also allegations that AGS were on the scene but did not intervene.
 
Dame_Enda said:
It has shades of the Putin economy where businesses hire thugs to do their dirty work.
So the provenance of the said "thugs" is secondary?

You and your mate Mattie would be just as upset if they had recruited a gang of retired nuns with sharpened rosary beads to carry out the evictions.
 
