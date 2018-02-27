Homeless figures set new record level at 9,104

carlovian
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2008
- Messages
- 5,761
Remember when Simon Coveney promised that homeless figures would be at zero a year ago ?
Instead the homeless numbers have rocketed to over 9,000 (9,104) an increase of 517 on the
previous month.
https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/0227/943970-homeless/
Might be the time for the FG strategic spin unit to get a few people out to criticize the homeless.
Its as if Rebuilding Ireland launched 2 years ago and which gives billions to landlords rather
than building social houses is not working.
Why cant the homeless not just live in all the cheap Dublin rental properties that Michael Darcy was
talking about ?
