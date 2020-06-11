Homeopathy in times of Covid-19

I've been doing the rounds of various Covid-19 sites this morning, and came across some surprising links. It appears that several governments have turned to homeopathy for help. Two cases would be India and Cuba.
In India, the southern state of Kerala has decided to distribute a homeopathic remedy to 45 lakh - 4.5 million - people.
In Cuba, they are using a previously-tried remedy - produced locally - including a cocktail of ingredients. The remedy has been used as an anti-viral in the past, acccording to the article.
It will be interesting to see what the long-term results of these efforts will be.
PS In line with p.ie policy, please note that the above is neither advice nor a recommendation.
