Hon Paschal

Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
20,275
Great news coming out this evening about Paschal Donohue

www.rte.ie

Donohoe elected head of eurozone finance ministers

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination"

Well earned and well deserved. A tribute to the work he's done here to over the last number of years as MoF.
Will Ireland benefit from this promotion? There are a number of challenges ahead across the Eurozone, but hopefully this appointment will put Ireland front and centre at the heart of The EU.

Congrats Paschal.
 


de valera's' giddy goat

de valera's' giddy goat

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
2,198
Marcos the black said:
Great news coming out this evening about Paschal Donohue

www.rte.ie

Donohoe elected head of eurozone finance ministers

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination"

Well earned and well deserved. A tribute to the work he's done here to over the last number of years as MoF.
Will Ireland benefit from this promotion? There are a number of challenges ahead across the Eurozone, but hopefully this appointment will put Ireland front and centre at the heart of The EU.

Congrats Paschal.
Click to expand...
Exactly what benefit will this posting be to Ireland and why is it good news? Will it not distract a minister who should be concentrating on getting Ireland's economy back and running with unemployment at alarming levels?
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
20,275
de valera's' giddy goat said:
Exactly what benefit will this posting be to Ireland and why is it good news? Will it not distract a minister who should be concentrating on getting Ireland's economy back and running with unemployment at alarming levels?
Click to expand...
Do you think it makes things worse for us having an Irish person as president?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom