Hon Paschal

Donohoe elected head of eurozone finance ministers Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.

Great news coming out this evening about Paschal DonohueMr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup."I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination"Well earned and well deserved. A tribute to the work he's done here to over the last number of years as MoF.Will Ireland benefit from this promotion? There are a number of challenges ahead across the Eurozone, but hopefully this appointment will put Ireland front and centre at the heart of The EU.Congrats Paschal.